Minecraft console dev 4J Studio moves into publishing, first game launches in 2023 As 4J Studios moves into publishing, it intends to launch upcoming title Skye Tales from developer Puny Astronaut in 2023.

The developer 4J Studios is a Scotland-based group best known for helping port Minecraft to handheld and console platforms, and with that the group has done well enough to expand. It’s announced a move into publishing and will begin assisting in the launch of other studios’ games. That effort will begin with the launch of Skye Tales from developer Puny Astronaut, and this first game under the 4J Studios publishing label is expected to launch in 2023.

4J Studios announced its break into publishing via a press release on its website on October 25, 2022. While Skye Tales is the first game on its slate as it partners with Puny Astronaut, the group is also pursuing further partnerships and games for its label which includes partnering with fellow Scottish developers Ant Workshop and StormCloud. Ant Workshop is responsible for a few games already, including Dead End Job and Binarires, while StormCloud has also worked on a number of titles, most notably Island Saver.

With this move into publishing, 4J Studios Chairman Chris van der Kuyl feels positive about the growth of the company.

“Skye Tales is a perfect example of our ‘games for everyone’ approach,” van der Kuyl wrote. “We are particularly pleased that Skye Tales will be the first game to be published by 4J Studios, which feels like a natural progression for us, given how consumers now buy games online. We have more new games scheduled for release in 2023 – a mixture of original games from 4J Studios and titles from studios we are invested in through Chroma Ventures. Our ambition is to establish game brands we are close to, and believe in, and help them evolve into successful franchises.”

With this group having served up success in its efforts to expand Minecraft, it will be interesting to see where 4J Studios goes from here. Look for more games under this particular label throughout 2023.