Shacknews Dump - October 14, 2022

Meta, Microsoft, and Overwatch 2 round out the hottest topics of our discussion on this week's edition of the Shacknews Dump!
TJ Denzer
Welcome back, friends. We’re at the end of the week and with it comes the time to unleash stewing discussion of the week’s hottest news. Between Activision Blizzard, Meta, Microsoft, and more, there’s plenty to talk about. With that said, brace yourself. This Dump is coming in hot.

On this October 14 edition of the Shacknews Dump, companies are still settling some nasty workplace issues. Activision Blizzard has been hit with another lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and even revenge porn. Meanwhile, Nintendo is settling its own labor complaints, settling a complaint in which a worker was fired after asking about unions and labor organization. That’s not all, we’ve also got Meta Connect 2022 to talk about and Microsoft’s partnership to bring Xbox Game Pass and Cloud Gaming to Meta platforms. That said, could a UK Regulator threaten Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard?

Join us as we talk about these and other hot topics on the Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Here’s the rundown of topics on this week’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune into ShackStream productions like the Dump, your support helps us to continue to do livestreams like this and make them better as we go. If you’d like to support our livestream efforts, consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you have Amazon Prime, link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming and you can score a free Twitch subscription each month. We’d be happy to take that free Prime subscription off your hands.

Between Meta, Microsoft, and Overwatch, we’ve got another packed slate of hot news discussion for viewers. Tune in as we go live with the Shacknews Dump shortly.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

