Overwatch 2's heroes aren't getting buffed or nerfed anytime soon

According to Blizzard, every Hero's win rate is currently sitting between 45 to 55 percent, in line with the developer's expectations.
TJ Denzer
Image via Activision Blizzard
Overwatch 2 is out and players can enjoy it now, and they are, but there’s plenty of chatter as well about what Heroes fit into the game’s new playstyle over others. Overpowered and underpowered are phrases that get thrown around a lot in games like this. That said, you’d best take pause if you think Blizzard is about to give your favorite underwhelming Hero a boost or nerf them into the ground. According to the developer, the entire Overwatch 2 roster is working within expectation and there won’t be any significant nerfs or buffs to the roster balance in the immediate future.

Blizzard shared this confidence in its Overwatch 2 balance so far via a blog post on the game’s website detailing upcoming plans. According to Blizzard, every hero is working within expectation and the state of the roster seems to be satisfactorily balanced so far.

Overwatch 2 characters
Blizzard is fairly confident in the balance of Overwatch 2's roster right now, claiming all characters have a 45 to 55 percent win rate.
Source: Activision Blizzard

“While some heroes are performing better than others, and there are differences across player skill levels, we have been happy to see that no hero’s overall power level is far out of line with our goals,” the blog post reads. “Every hero on the roster has a win-rate between 45% and 55%, and we are not planning any immediate balance changes based on what we are seeing.”

The post mentions Zarya will get a small adjustment in regard to her state in the Total Mayhem mode, but that’s it.  Otherwise, the team will be carefully monitoring the game and taking in player feedback to create a thoughtful collection of changes and balance that would be implemented in Overwatch 2’s Season 2.

Overwatch 2 had a bit of a rocky start on the back of numerous DDoS attacks, but Blizzard has worked hard to stabilize the game and is even seeking to make good with the community with Double XP weekends and free cosmetics later in October. With hero balancing seeming at a place Blizzard wants it, it seems players will be waiting a while if they want to see their favorite characters adjusted.

