Blizzard thanks Overwatch 2 players for patience with double XP weekends Players who log into Overwatch 2 between October 25 to the end of Season 1 will also get cosmetic rewards for free.

Overwatch 2 has had quite the rocky start in its launch. Between various DDoS attacks and server overload. Players had a hard time getting into the game in its opening days. Blizzard has been working feverishly on stabilizing its servers, stopping malicious activity, and making it so everyone can play and have fun, and it seems to be evening out so far. Nonetheless, the developer is apologizing to players and offering rewards for lost playtime with upcoming double XP weekends and free cosmetics.

Blizzard announced its plans to make up lost game time to players in Overwatch 2 over its rocky launch in a blog post on the Overwatch website. According to the post, players can look forward to a few upcoming rewards and events as a thank you from Blizzard for patience through the last couple weeks.

“To help make up for any lost time, we’re planning to run several Double Match XP weekends: we will confirm the specific dates for these soon,” the post states.

The Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary skin will be given to Overwatch 2 players that log in from October 25 to the end of Season 1 for free.

Source: Activision Blizzard

The Double Match XP weekends will help players to grind out progress in Overwatch 2 whether it’s unlocking heroes in the free version for new players or just leveling up for Competitive play. There’s also going to be a cosmetic reward for those who log in near the end of this October.

“We’ll also be giving all players who log in from October 25 through to the end of Season One an all-new Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary skin and a Health Pack Weapon Charm,” the post reads. “These items will become part of your collection from the first time you log in during that time window.”

Overwatch 2 launched giving us every bit as much fun as the original game in review, despite reservations about the grind through the game’s free model for new players. However, soon after launch, players reported extremely long wait queues for matches, climbing over 40,000 players. It was soon determined that it was multiple DDoS attacks affecting the game’s servers.

That said, it looks like Blizzard intends to make right on the situation with the community. As we await further details on the upcoming double XP weekends in Overwatch 2, stay tuned for further updates.