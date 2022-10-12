Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Blizzard thanks Overwatch 2 players for patience with double XP weekends

Players who log into Overwatch 2 between October 25 to the end of Season 1 will also get cosmetic rewards for free.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Activision Blizzard
7

Overwatch 2 has had quite the rocky start in its launch. Between various DDoS attacks and server overload. Players had a hard time getting into the game in its opening days. Blizzard has been working feverishly on stabilizing its servers, stopping malicious activity, and making it so everyone can play and have fun, and it seems to be evening out so far. Nonetheless, the developer is apologizing to players and offering rewards for lost playtime with upcoming double XP weekends and free cosmetics.

Blizzard announced its plans to make up lost game time to players in Overwatch 2 over its rocky launch in a blog post on the Overwatch website. According to the post, players can look forward to a few upcoming rewards and events as a thank you from Blizzard for patience through the last couple weeks.

“To help make up for any lost time, we’re planning to run several Double Match XP weekends: we will confirm the specific dates for these soon,” the post states.

Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary skin in Overwatch 2
The Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary skin will be given to Overwatch 2 players that log in from October 25 to the end of Season 1 for free.
Source: Activision Blizzard

The Double Match XP weekends will help players to grind out progress in Overwatch 2 whether it’s unlocking heroes in the free version for new players or just leveling up for Competitive play. There’s also going to be a cosmetic reward for those who log in near the end of this October.

“We’ll also be giving all players who log in from October 25 through to the end of Season One an all-new Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary skin and a Health Pack Weapon Charm,” the post reads. “These items will become part of your collection from the first time you log in during that time window.”

Overwatch 2 launched giving us every bit as much fun as the original game in review, despite reservations about the grind through the game’s free model for new players. However, soon after launch, players reported extremely long wait queues for matches, climbing over 40,000 players. It was soon determined that it was multiple DDoS attacks affecting the game’s servers.

That said, it looks like Blizzard intends to make right on the situation with the community. As we await further details on the upcoming double XP weekends in Overwatch 2, stay tuned for further updates.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 12, 2022 9:10 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Blizzard thanks Overwatch 2 players for patience with double XP weekends

    • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 12, 2022 9:26 AM

      doesn't matter since the neat stuff in the battle pass is locked under premium/paid status. XP is meaningless

      • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 12, 2022 9:32 AM

        If you care about cosmetics then the battle pass is pretty much mandatory. That's what it means for a game to go F2P these days. But it's $5/mo, and to me that's a fair price for even just a few hours of entertainment.

        My only real problem with the monetization is that the game is very very stingy with coins for the shop. Weekly challenges are worth $0.60 a week, and that's the only source. If they doubled that I wouldn't mind it as much.

        Also I hope holiday skins are not going to reside exclusively in the store. We'll find out in the Halloween event.

        • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 12, 2022 9:38 AM

          XP in COD at least means something towards progress in a thing (rank, unlocks, guns, etc) in OW2 XP is literally without function since you get like 2 sprays a month on F2P

          oh wow, sprays

          • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 12, 2022 9:42 AM

            Part of that is because there's no gameplay locked behind XP except for the new hero. But yeah battle pass XP is not worth much to free players. It's a bit of an issue because XP is how they incentivize people to play support to improve the queues.

            • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              October 12, 2022 9:48 AM

              The other thing that needs help, immediately, is backfilling leavers. I have the red text so often. "a player has left the match. you cannot leave or you will also be counted with leaving for t minus 3 minutes" (or whatever it says)

              competitive play is really rough right now. 4v5 is so frequent, and I can't leave to get another match. they HAVE to have some way to entice people to join a match in progress, say "click here for 50000000 extra XP if you join and complete a match underway" or whatever it takes

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 12, 2022 9:57 AM

        I think that’s the point. Paying customers can’t play and finish the battle pass so they introduced this.

    • erebus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 12, 2022 9:28 AM

      Are the ques still there? I tried the first two days couldn't get in the poured one out for ow1 and haven't bothered since

      • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 12, 2022 9:34 AM

        yep, I'm ready to pivot to tank/DPS but the queues are pretty ridiculous (speaking purely about ranked) so I'm stuck with Moira/Zen it seems

      • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 12, 2022 9:35 AM

        The login queues are pretty much gone. In-game, the QP queues are good, Comp's are a bit longer, probably because it's not getting the Kiriko boost.

      • Gnowknayme legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 12, 2022 9:38 AM

        There's no login queue, but there can be a wait to get into games depending on which mode/roles you choose.

