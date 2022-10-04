Evening Reading - October 4, 2022

Welcome, Shackers. It’s the spooky month. It has arrived and it is wonderful. We’re ready to get our skelly fun on, but this fine Tuesday is just about spent. We still need to close it out proper though, so here’s the latest edition of the Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

I’ve got a bone to pick with you

I didn’t know there was a house music remix of Spooky, Scary Skeletons. Addicting. Also, I would 100 percent dance with the skeleton in this scenario.

Meanwhile in Backwards Progress, USA

Florida passed a law to ban transgender athletes. They are now enforcing it by requiring female athletes to track their menstrual cycles and report it to the school and a 3rd party company called Aktivate.



This is downright dystopian.https://t.co/fPDOsf2IhT pic.twitter.com/D6j4Kzb7cR — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) October 4, 2022

This is such a gross invasion of privacy and every politician who supports it is a disgusting freak for it.

You mess with the twig, you get the shiv

Living plant controls a machete through an industrial robot arm pic.twitter.com/jQYzMzoG0W — Canneo (@canneo2103145) October 4, 2022

These greens chop back.

Kommander Karl compilation

I compiled my hottest reloads of 2022 for your viewing pleasure. These will definitely be hard to beat! #kommanderkarl #reloadguy pic.twitter.com/8TPXma8W6p — Kommander Karl (@kommanderkarl) October 4, 2022

I would actually like a game to utilize some of the weaponized everyday objects Kommander Karl has reloaded this year.

Fluffy friends alert

A pile of fluff and friendship. So cute.

Radio hasn’t changed

This is extremely accurate pic.twitter.com/FQOAPHgMV8 — dani (@kordeilogy) October 3, 2022

For me it was 15 seconds of annoying sound effects and then Nickelback.

Bunneh believes in you

Believe in the bunny that believes in you. This one. This one believes in you.

