2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - October 4, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it's primetime for another round of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, Shackers. It’s the spooky month. It has arrived and it is wonderful. We’re ready to get our skelly fun on, but this fine Tuesday is just about spent. We still need to close it out proper though, so here’s the latest edition of the Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

I’ve got a bone to pick with you

I didn’t know there was a house music remix of Spooky, Scary Skeletons. Addicting. Also, I would 100 percent dance with the skeleton in this scenario.

Meanwhile in Backwards Progress, USA

This is such a gross invasion of privacy and every politician who supports it is a disgusting freak for it.

You mess with the twig, you get the shiv

These greens chop back.

Kommander Karl compilation

I would actually like a game to utilize some of the weaponized everyday objects Kommander Karl has reloaded this year.

Fluffy friends alert

A pile of fluff and friendship. So cute.

Radio hasn’t changed

For me it was 15 seconds of annoying sound effects and then Nickelback.

Bunneh believes in you

Believe in the bunny that believes in you. This one. This one believes in you.

That’s your Evening Reading for this fine October 4. Thank you for reading, and don’t forget that you can support Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month through Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? That’s okay. You don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets: the ultimate battle for pet cuteness. Available on iOS and Android, you can upload and vote for pictures of cute pets, or just peruse the Latest Pets. It’s where you’ll find pets like my sweet Flaff!

A picturesque pupper posing politely.
Silo, AKA Flaff, likes Shackpets votes, so give her plenty.

We hope you enjoyed this Evening Reading. How are you doing tonight, Shackers? Playing any good games or watching any new TV? Let us know in the Chatty below!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

