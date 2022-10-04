Evening Reading - October 4, 2022

Welcome, Shackers. It’s the spooky month. It has arrived and it is wonderful. We’re ready to get our skelly fun on, but this fine Tuesday is just about spent. We still need to close it out proper though, so here’s the latest edition of the Evening Reading. Please enjoy.
- Nintendo Direct will showcase trailer for Super Mario Bros. film this week
- CD Projekt Red is making a new Witcher game & Cyberpunk 2077 sequel
- Twitter (TWTR) shares halted on report Musk will go through with acquisition
- Humble Choice Bundle for October includes Deathloop
- Nintendo (NTDOY) ADR executes 5-for-1 stock split
- Hitman 3 Freelancer Closed Technical Test begins in November
- Activision Blizzard found to have withheld raises from union workers
- The Medium to get TV series adaptation led by Netflix Witcher executive producer
- Overwatch 2 review: Malibu Tracer has a new hat
I’ve got a bone to pick with you
The skeletons are back…. pic.twitter.com/bgMRQNgQqh— NCS_artist (@ArtistNcs) October 4, 2022
I didn’t know there was a house music remix of Spooky, Scary Skeletons. Addicting. Also, I would 100 percent dance with the skeleton in this scenario.
Meanwhile in Backwards Progress, USA
Florida passed a law to ban transgender athletes. They are now enforcing it by requiring female athletes to track their menstrual cycles and report it to the school and a 3rd party company called Aktivate.— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) October 4, 2022
This is downright dystopian.https://t.co/fPDOsf2IhT pic.twitter.com/D6j4Kzb7cR
This is such a gross invasion of privacy and every politician who supports it is a disgusting freak for it.
You mess with the twig, you get the shiv
Living plant controls a machete through an industrial robot arm pic.twitter.com/jQYzMzoG0W— Canneo (@canneo2103145) October 4, 2022
These greens chop back.
Kommander Karl compilation
I compiled my hottest reloads of 2022 for your viewing pleasure. These will definitely be hard to beat! #kommanderkarl #reloadguy pic.twitter.com/8TPXma8W6p— Kommander Karl (@kommanderkarl) October 4, 2022
I would actually like a game to utilize some of the weaponized everyday objects Kommander Karl has reloaded this year.
Fluffy friends alert
おはよう🐶🐱🐱 pic.twitter.com/F2xZAjalOF— かもしか (@b09a2032c) October 4, 2022
A pile of fluff and friendship. So cute.
Radio hasn’t changed
This is extremely accurate pic.twitter.com/FQOAPHgMV8— dani (@kordeilogy) October 3, 2022
For me it was 15 seconds of annoying sound effects and then Nickelback.
Bunneh believes in you
October 4, 2022
Believe in the bunny that believes in you. This one. This one believes in you.
