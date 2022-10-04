The Medium to get TV series adaptation led by Netflix Witcher executive producer Bloober Team announced that it is partnering with Platige Image to produce the series and Tomasz Baginski of the Netflix Witcher series will supervise.

It looks like yet another popular game is getting its hand at a television series adaptation. This time, Bloober Team is preparing to adapt a TV series from one of its IP: horror thriller game The Medium. The developer has signed an agreement with Platige Image to prep, develop, and co-produce a Medium TV series, and Witcher Netflix series executive producer Tomasz Bagiński and Bloober Team president Piotr Babieno will supervise the production.

Bloober Team announced intention to create The Medium TV series, as well as its partnership with Platige via the Bloober Team investor relations website on October 4, 2022. According to the announcement, the two groups will cooperate to adapt The Medium into a series that will begin production immediately. Under the agreement, both Bloober and Platige will share the work budget equally. Moreover, once the preliminary development is done, the teams will then sign a co-production agreement to continue work on the series. There is no release window or platform specified at this time.

The dual-world gameplay of The Medium was a highlight of its mystery, and should be interesting adapted to a TV setting.

The Medium has been one of the more popular titles of Bloober Team’s overall catalogue. It introduces players to a supernatural mystery in which a psychic must traverse both the real world and the spirit world, navigating around helpful and malevolent spirits to solve mysteries only a medium could hope to unravel. We were lukewarm on the game for a number of reasons in our Shacknews review, but it has garnered affection from a lot of gamers and critics elsewhere, even going so far as to solidify a partnership for Bloober Team to work with Konami on what could be a Silent Hill project.

Having the Netflix Witcher producer Tomasz Bagiński helping supervise could only benefit The Medium TV series as well, given the success of Geralt’s adventures on the video streaming platform. There’s still a long way to go before we’re likely to see The Medium though. As production begins, stay tuned for further updates on the series, right here at Shacknews.