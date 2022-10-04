Nintendo Direct will showcase trailer for Super Mario Bros. film this week The upcoming Nintendo Direct will take place this week and will focus entirely on the Super Mario Bros. film.

The Super Mario Bros. film has been one of the most talked about intersections of movies and gaming since it was first announced, but we haven’t actually seen any of it in action up to this point. That’s about to change this week. A new Nintendo Direct has been announced for this week and it will focus entirely on the Mario Bros. movie, including showing off a world premiere trailer which will serve as our first look at bits of the film in action.

Nintendo announced the Super Mario Bros. film-focused Nintendo Direct via its Twitter on October 4, 2022. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. PT / 4:05 p.m. ET, Nintendo will go live on its YouTube channel to share the latest on the Super Mario Bros. movie. It is unknown how long the presentation will last, but we are expected to see the premiere of a trailer for the film. It is also unknown if the Direct will showcase anything besides the trailer, such as a deep dive or conversations with the actors or producers.

Nintendo intends to give fans their first look at the Super Mario Bros. movie in action during the Nintendo Direct on October 6.

The Super Mario Bros. film has been in the works for some time. Originally announced for Holiday 2022, it stars the likes of Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach to name a few. While it has been moving along, the film was delayed earlier this year, pushing its release back to 2023 as the animation studio works to finish its efforts on the film. All the better because Nintendo has officially opened a Nintendo Pictures branch of the company which could oversee further projects such as a follow-up Donkey Kong movie.

With the Nintendo Direct set to give us our first official look at Mario and the rest of the Mushroom Kingdom in the upcoming film, stay tuned on Thursday when it goes live. You’ll also find coverage and updates on the film right here at Shacknews.