Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Nintendo Direct will showcase trailer for Super Mario Bros. film this week

The upcoming Nintendo Direct will take place this week and will focus entirely on the Super Mario Bros. film.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
3

The Super Mario Bros. film has been one of the most talked about intersections of movies and gaming since it was first announced, but we haven’t actually seen any of it in action up to this point. That’s about to change this week. A new Nintendo Direct has been announced for this week and it will focus entirely on the Mario Bros. movie, including showing off a world premiere trailer which will serve as our first look at bits of the film in action.

Nintendo announced the Super Mario Bros. film-focused Nintendo Direct via its Twitter on October 4, 2022. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. PT / 4:05 p.m. ET, Nintendo will go live on its YouTube channel to share the latest on the Super Mario Bros. movie. It is unknown how long the presentation will last, but we are expected to see the premiere of a trailer for the film. It is also unknown if the Direct will showcase anything besides the trailer, such as a deep dive or conversations with the actors or producers.

The tweet advertising an upcoming Nintendo Direct on October 6 which will show off a first look at the Super Mario Bros. movie.
Nintendo intends to give fans their first look at the Super Mario Bros. movie in action during the Nintendo Direct on October 6.
Source: Twitter

The Super Mario Bros. film has been in the works for some time. Originally announced for Holiday 2022, it stars the likes of Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach to name a few. While it has been moving along, the film was delayed earlier this year, pushing its release back to 2023 as the animation studio works to finish its efforts on the film. All the better because Nintendo has officially opened a Nintendo Pictures branch of the company which could oversee further projects such as a follow-up Donkey Kong movie.

With the Nintendo Direct set to give us our first official look at Mario and the rest of the Mushroom Kingdom in the upcoming film, stay tuned on Thursday when it goes live. You’ll also find coverage and updates on the film right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola