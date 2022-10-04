Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Humble Choice Bundle for October includes Deathloop

It's not everyday that a Shacknews Game of the Year is part of a major gaming bundle, but that's the deal with Humble Choice for this month.
Ozzie Mejia
Bethesda
1

The team at Humble Bundle has been regularly offering rotating batches of games each month as part of its Humble Choice membership program. To this point, the games have ranged from under-the-radar indie titles to a few eye-opening AAA blockbusters. The month of October is particularly worth noting, however, because the latest Humble Choice package features the 2021 Shacknews Game of the Year, Deathloop.

Deathloop is featured as part of October's Humble Choice bundle

Source: Humble Bundle

Humble Choice in October will include a Steam key for Deathloop. At Humble Choice's regular cost of $11.99 USD per month, Deathloop by itself would be a massive value. However, that's not all that's included for October. Users can also pick up Monster Train: First Class Collector's Edition, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, Disciples: Liberation, Maid of Sker, Epic Chef, Railroad Corporation, and Golf Gang. Plus, members can pick up Signalis for no extra charge when it releases on Thursday, October 27.

Deathloop marks one of the highest marquee games to be included in a Humble Choice bundle to date. As noted, it was named Shacknews Game of the Year for 2021. Those who haven't played this first-person shooter set within a timeloop may want to consider giving it a try, because Bethesda also issued a new update as part of the game's release on Xbox Series X|S. As part of the update, the PvP component was given full crossplay functionality, while the campaign also received some new abilities, weapon types, and an extended ending.

As with everything Humble Bundle, Humble Choice has a charitable component to it. For the month of October, five percent of each membership will go towards World Central Kitchen. Plus, those who only want Deathloop are welcome to cancel at any time. We can't help but look out for people's wallets in these trying times, so if we see any special savings opportunities, we'll be sure to shine a light on them at Shacknews. Plus, be sure to bookmark our regular Weekend PC Download Deals and Weekend Console Download Deals features, which go live every Friday afternoon.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

