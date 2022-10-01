Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - October 1, 2022

Welcome to October and a new Weekend Discussion!
Dennis White
1

Spooky Season is finally here and so is a new Weekend Discussion! Let's dive in. 

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

The next Indie Showcase is going down on Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT and we've got a new trailer for it!

We hope you will join us live for the full event on Twitch.

Big Team Building was a blast this week as the Shack crew decided to take on the newly released full 1.0 version of Grounded. Taking down ants and exploring the unknown depths of the backyard was pretty intense for our heroes. Catch the VOD below:

And Now...The Internet

This is my favorite time of year and not just because my birthday falls on the day before Halloween. I love horror movies and horror games! Hellraiser makes a provocative return next week and I'm prety excited about this one. Check out the trailer. 

In some related news, the original Pinhead, Doug Bradley had plenty of praise for the new actress taking on the role including how great the new Cenobite design is which makes me even more interested in checking this out. 

Speaking of terrifying creatures, a new trailer for The Callisto Protocol was released this week and the spooky vibes are definitely on full display.

The creepy horror Flick SMILE hit theaters this weekend and I have to say, the marketing campaign has been pretty unsettling. 

With Deathloop officially out on Xbox, I thought it was cool that the game's Creative Director dropped some tips for new players taking on the game for the first time. You can read his full twitter thread by clicking the tweet below. 

I've enjoyed seeing the videos from developers who are joining in on the recent trend of showing what their games looked like graphically during the early development period.

My WWES co-host Rodney Conyers Jr. is going to be commentating in Puerto Rico next weekend so I want to show him some love! Looking fly in the promo, don't you think? 

Weekend Vibes

I have a soft spot for new FKA Twigs visuals. Short and sweet. 

Paramore is back and I'm a bit salty that we have to wait until next year for an album! I just assumed it was dropping in a month or something.

Alright, that's all folks. Thanks for joining me for this week's edition of Weekend Discussion and make sure to get in those swipes on Shackpets before the scores reset!

Community Manager
Denny is the current Social Media & Community Lead for Shacknews. 

