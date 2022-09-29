Limited Run Games announce new 'Press Run' book publishing imprint The book publishing imprint called Press Run will be led by former game journalists Jeremy Parish and Jared Petty.

Limited Run Games shared an exciting announcement this morning as it was revealed the company is launching a new book publishing imprint called Press Run. With the new Press Run imprint, Limited Run aims to publish “new, high quality books on video games and game-adjacent topics on a monthly basis, starting today.”

Overseeing Press Run are former game journalists Jeremy Parish (1Up Network, USgamer, IGN, Retronauts) and Jared Petty (IGN, Kinda Funny, Electronic Arts).

“Our long-term goal with Press Run is to create an ever-growing library of great books covering a wide array of topics, across a variety of formats and styles by a diverse lineup of authors,” said Press Run Media Curator Jeremy Parish. “Press Run will exist to keep great books in circulation for as long as people want to have them.

Press Run is described as being designed from the ground up as an “exclusive print label” for original publications courtesy of the Limited Run Games team, along with books from a wide assortment of talented authors from around the world.

“Readers searching for meaningful, informed, and entertaining stories by great writers will find a lot to love in Press Run books,” said Press Run Senior Editor and Project Manager Jared Petty. “We're helping authors share their passion for games with larger audiences... it's a thrill to get up every day and be a small part of that process.”

The first Press Run books are currently in production and will be available for sale once they’re ready to be shipped out. Some books will reportedly be published as limited collector’s editions, while basic editions of every book published by Press Run will continue to circulate for as long as demand exists. Some of the books Limited Run fans can look forward to from Press Run in the near future include Limited Run: The Complete Run Vol. 1, NES Works 1987, Virtual Boy Works, The History of Sunsoft Vol. I, and PlayStation: A Retrospective.

For more on Press Run and the upcoming publications that’ll be available through the imprint, be sure to read through the full press release from Limited Run Games. And for more Limited Run news, check out some of our previous coverage including our interview with Limited Run at PAX West 2022 on the recent Embracer acquisition, and the initial news of Limited Run Games being acquired by Embracer Group.