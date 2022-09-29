Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Limited Run Games announce new 'Press Run' book publishing imprint

The book publishing imprint called Press Run will be led by former game journalists Jeremy Parish and Jared Petty.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Limited Run Games
1

Limited Run Games shared an exciting announcement this morning as it was revealed the company is launching a new book publishing imprint called Press Run. With the new Press Run imprint, Limited Run aims to publish “new, high quality books on video games and game-adjacent topics on a monthly basis, starting today.”

Overseeing Press Run are former game journalists Jeremy Parish (1Up Network, USgamer, IGN, Retronauts) and Jared Petty (IGN, Kinda Funny, Electronic Arts).

“Our long-term goal with Press Run is to create an ever-growing library of great books covering a wide array of topics, across a variety of formats and styles by a diverse lineup of authors,” said Press Run Media Curator Jeremy Parish. “Press Run will exist to keep great books in circulation for as long as people want to have them.

Limited Run Games cover for Press Run published book Super NES Works 1987 with books available starting September 29.
© Limited Run Games

Press Run is described as being designed from the ground up as an “exclusive print label” for original publications courtesy of the Limited Run Games team, along with books from a wide assortment of talented authors from around the world.

“Readers searching for meaningful, informed, and entertaining stories by great writers will find a lot to love in Press Run books,” said Press Run Senior Editor and Project Manager Jared Petty. “We're helping authors share their passion for games with larger audiences... it's a thrill to get up every day and be a small part of that process.”

Limited Run Games cover for Press Run published book PlayStation: A Retrospective with books available starting October 20.
© Limited Run Games

The first Press Run books are currently in production and will be available for sale once they’re ready to be shipped out. Some books will reportedly be published as limited collector’s editions, while basic editions of every book published by Press Run will continue to circulate for as long as demand exists. Some of the books Limited Run fans can look forward to from Press Run in the near future include Limited Run: The Complete Run Vol. 1, NES Works 1987, Virtual Boy Works, The History of Sunsoft Vol. I, and PlayStation: A Retrospective.

For more on Press Run and the upcoming publications that’ll be available through the imprint, be sure to read through the full press release from Limited Run Games. And for more Limited Run news, check out some of our previous coverage including our interview with Limited Run at PAX West 2022 on the recent Embracer acquisition, and the initial news of Limited Run Games being acquired by Embracer Group.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola