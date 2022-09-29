Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Apple VP steps down after TikTok joke about 'fondling big-breasted women'

The viral TikTok video includes Apple VP Tony Blevins joking about "fondling big-breasted women" for a living.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Cult of Mac, NCSU
11

Apple’s Vice President of Procurement, Tony Blevins, is stepping down from his role following backlash over a recent viral TikTok video that he appears in. In the video from @itsdanielmac, which has been viewed over 1.3 million times, Blevins is asked about what he does for a living.

While attempting to exit his expensive Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren (valued at over $500k), Blevins jokingly replies, “I have rich cars, play golf, and fondle big-breasted women” before saying “but I take weekends and major holidays off.” The videographer then mentions that he’s “looking to get into that” himself, to which Blevins remarks, “Well, if you’re interested, I’ve got a hell of a dental plan.”

As noted by outlets like CNBC, Blevins’ joking remarks are seemingly in reference to a similar quote from the 1981 movie, Arthur. In terms of what Blevins did while at the company, according to a Wall Street Journal profile on Blevins from 2020, it’s noted that his main role at Apple centered around negotiating with suppliers to keep the price Apple pays for its computer parts down, and that he even earned the nickname “The Blevinator” due to his firm stance on price negotiations.

@itsdanielmac Quite the occupation this man has ✍️ #mercedesbenz #supercarstiktok #slr #car ♬ original sound - DANIEL MAC

Given how quickly the video has spread, and the degree of backlash it’s garnered, it’s not altogether surprising to learn that Apple reportedly conducted an internal investigation into the matter. Following this, and Blevins’ exit from the company, it’s said that Apple Senior VP of Operations, Jeff Williams, will be overseeing Blevins’ team in the interim.

In speaking with Bloomberg following the TikTok video incident, Blevins offered the following apology: “I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humor.”

For more on the matter, you can view the TikTok video on the channel for @itsdanielmac and can brush up on the aftermath in coverage from outlets like CNBC and Bloomberg. For more on Apple in general, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage as well including Apple reportedly paring back iPhone production plans as demand slows, and the Apple App Store rules imposing a 30 percent commission on in-app NFT trades.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 29, 2022 2:05 PM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Apple VP steps down after TikTok joke about 'fondling big-breasted women'

    • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 2:07 PM

      many years ago there was a squabble user named fondler that claimed she was a woman and wanted to meet me. I was always suspicious.

    • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 2:09 PM

      Fuck Twitter

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 29, 2022 2:16 PM

      seems a bit much for an inapproriate attempt at humor

    • Gylis legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 29, 2022 2:17 PM

      A little excessive to fire over that?

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 29, 2022 3:03 PM

        Says he stepped down?

      • kikilupo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 29, 2022 6:15 PM

        Maybe Tim Apple dont like it when his VP's make any kind of waves outside of Apple

        • freshyk legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 29, 2022 6:44 PM

          I imagine they run a very tight ship there.

    • WhoaEagleRay legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 2:37 PM

      Dental plan

    • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 29, 2022 2:44 PM

      huh. As noted by outlets like CNBC, Blevins’ joking remarks are seemingly in reference to a similar quote from the 1981 movie, Arthur.

      choose your humor attempts, even if from a movie, wisely

      • afty legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 29, 2022 3:18 PM

        Too old, didn’t watch

    • hirez moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 3:06 PM

      He boomer'd himself. Tried to be funny & picked something that no genz/millenial is going to recognize.

      • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 29, 2022 5:34 PM

        does losing his job seem like a reasonable reaction?

        • hirez moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 29, 2022 5:44 PM

          His position as a senior apple executive or big breasted women boob fondler?

          • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            September 29, 2022 6:00 PM

            his job as a senior apple executive.

        • the city legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 29, 2022 6:08 PM

          i don't personally think so, but he is in a very visible leadership position in a company that employees a lot of women

          that he found that an appropriate joke to make may make some of them feel uncomfortable reporting to him or encountering him, for reasons i probably won't understand as a man who is familiar with the joke in question

          i can see why it put apple in a difficult position and it probably behooves him to not make this a hill to die on + drag apple through the mud with him. i'm sure he's got a bunch of glowing references and will land on his feet.

          • the city legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            September 29, 2022 6:09 PM

            honestly, as i reflect on it, and as a people manager myself who has two women reporting to him, i'd expect to lose my job for making a comment like this, and i would never consider making such a comment.

            so yeah, on second thought, it's appropriate

            • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              September 29, 2022 6:31 PM

              Apple VP is also extremely high visibility, even compared to other large companies.

        • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 29, 2022 6:57 PM

          The company finds itself in the position of choosing itself or this knucklehead

    • WhoaEagleRay legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 6:15 PM

      Pretty sexist to discriminate against big-breasted men.

