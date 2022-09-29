Elon Musk says Cybertruck will be 'waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat' The Cybertruck will be able to cross rivers, lakes, and 'seas that aren't too choppy' according to Tesla's Elon Musk.

It seems like Tesla’s highly anticipated Cybertruck, which Elon Musk has previously stated will be available by mid-2023, will have some interesting capabilities once it’s out in the wild. On Twitter, Musk tweeted that the Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve as a boat, briefly. With this, the Cybertruck will reportedly be able to cross rivers, lakes, and “seas that aren’t too choppy” as noted by Musk.

Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2022

As for why the Cybertruck might need these capabilities, Musk says the Cybertruck needs to be able to travel between Starbase and South Padre Island, “which requires crossing the channel.”

The response to the Cybertruck being waterproof has included support from Tesla owners and videos showing them driving their Teslas through several feet of water, along with a number of memes including an image from Twitter user @chicago_glenn showing the Cybertruck undersea dubbed the “Tesla Sea-bertruck.”

Musk isn’t the first to pursue waterproofing for an electric truck either as Rivian previously shared a video last month showing its R1T truck driving through a deep pool.

All in all, it's certainly not a bad idea to seek to improve vehicle durability through things like improved waterproofing, and we look forward to seeing what the Cybertruck will be able to do as we get closer to the vehicle's tentative 2023 release.

For more on Tesla, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage as well including Musk saying the Tesla Cybertruck will be available by the middle of 2023, and Tesla recalling 1.1 million vehicles due to window auto-reversal issues.