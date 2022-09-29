Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Elon Musk says Cybertruck will be 'waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat'

The Cybertruck will be able to cross rivers, lakes, and 'seas that aren't too choppy' according to Tesla's Elon Musk.
Morgan Shaver
Tesla
5

It seems like Tesla’s highly anticipated Cybertruck, which Elon Musk has previously stated will be available by mid-2023, will have some interesting capabilities once it’s out in the wild. On Twitter, Musk tweeted that the Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve as a boat, briefly. With this, the Cybertruck will reportedly be able to cross rivers, lakes, and “seas that aren’t too choppy” as noted by Musk.

As for why the Cybertruck might need these capabilities, Musk says the Cybertruck needs to be able to travel between Starbase and South Padre Island, “which requires crossing the channel.”

The response to the Cybertruck being waterproof has included support from Tesla owners and videos showing them driving their Teslas through several feet of water, along with a number of memes including an image from Twitter user @chicago_glenn showing the Cybertruck undersea dubbed the “Tesla Sea-bertruck.”

Musk isn’t the first to pursue waterproofing for an electric truck either as Rivian previously shared a video last month showing its R1T truck driving through a deep pool.

All in all, it’s certainly not a bad idea to seek to improve vehicle durability through things like improved waterproofing, and we look forward to seeing what the Cybertruck will be able to do as we get closer to the vehicle’s tentative 2023 release. While we wait to hear more on how waterproof the Cybertruck will be, we’re curious to hear your thoughts. Do you think the Cybertruck will be able to cross rivers, lakes, and channels? Let us know in Chatty!

For more on Tesla, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage as well including Musk saying the Tesla Cybertruck will be available by the middle of 2023, and Tesla recalling 1.1 million vehicles due to window auto-reversal issues.

Senior Editor
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 29, 2022 11:05 AM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Elon Musk says Cybertruck will be 'waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat'

    • fragasm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 29, 2022 11:07 AM

      Elon pandering to hurricane victims now.

    • WhoaEagleRay legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 11:10 AM

      On a short enough time scale all cars are boats

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 29, 2022 11:16 AM

      I'm on a brief boat don't you ever forget

    • Safe For Work
      reply
      September 29, 2022 11:48 AM

      Finally a truck that is waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat.

      • TheArtMan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 29, 2022 1:07 PM

        It's always on my checklist when buying a truck. Yet every time, I get weird looks from the dealer. They change the topic, it's very awkward. Glad there's an app for that

    • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 11:51 AM

      Hope it goes better than those unbreakable windows.

    • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 29, 2022 12:06 PM

      Even if it were true it's stupid, who needs cars to be more waterproof?

    • deathofrats legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 29, 2022 12:09 PM

      ...all cars serve briefly as a boat..until they sink. This is not the flex he thinks it is.

      • daroach1414 legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 29, 2022 12:10 PM

        Knowing how much of an edgllord that musk is, im sure said it with that intention and then giggling like a moron afterwards.

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 29, 2022 12:10 PM

      full self driving boat by next year

    • imperator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 12:21 PM

      he says it will be able to cross a sea, that seems a bit more than briefly?

    • Stimpak Chopra mercury mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 12:25 PM

      I think if we've learned anything over the last five years it's that Elon Musk talks a lot of shite.

    • Rex_the_Runt legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 29, 2022 12:27 PM

      ... and then permanently as a coffin.

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 12:29 PM

      Shit floats

    • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 12:29 PM

      Sure but will it ever be released?

    • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 29, 2022 12:30 PM

      Rivian and Ford over here eating popcorn

    • corey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 29, 2022 12:42 PM

      The Titanic was waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, what's his point?

    • sikander moderator mercury mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 12:55 PM

      Engineer: Wow, that train is fast.
      Elon Musk, tears forming in his eyes: My imaginary one is faster

      https://twitter.com/xaviersonline/status/1574628532373712897

    • WhoaEagleRay legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 12:59 PM

      Wouldn't it be an absolute death trap with the big electrically operated doors?

    • TheArtMan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 1:08 PM

      I'm sure, if going fast enough, it will serve as an airplane as well

    • hirez moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 29, 2022 1:22 PM

      LMK when it can be a submarine too.

      • crust legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 29, 2022 1:47 PM

        That happens right after its brief time as a boat.

