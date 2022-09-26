Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - September 26, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Capcom Fighting Collection has received an update

Check out the trailer!

Masahiro Sakurai on making video games

Time to learn from the master.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Sit back, relax, maybe even make a cup of tea, and enjoy some sudoku.

MrBeast is at it again

Reckon you could last 100 days in the circle?

Dances with Breaking Bad

Avatar 2 is looking weird.

So many rice

What is the singular term for rice? Just grain of rice?

"Graphics are the first thing done"

Check out some super early footage of Destiny 2's UI.

Someone's getting bitten

Too many tricks.

Disco Elysium x Muppets

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

Is YouTube ruining itself?

Is this new ad trial thing legit?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Image shows Sam's cat Rad curled up sleeping on a blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola