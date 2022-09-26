Evening Reading - September 26, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Capcom Fighting Collection has received an update

Check out the trailer!

Masahiro Sakurai on making video games

Time to learn from the master.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Sit back, relax, maybe even make a cup of tea, and enjoy some sudoku.

MrBeast is at it again

Reckon you could last 100 days in the circle?

Dances with Breaking Bad

POV your colonel discovers you have betrayed your people so you can live as your avatar with the navi pic.twitter.com/i1nlPmypbk — seán (@seanfrom0nline) September 25, 2022

Avatar 2 is looking weird.

So many rice

"Minute rice" is redundant. All rice is minute. That's why so many can fit in a bowl. — Dan E (@Brohamulet) September 23, 2022

What is the singular term for rice? Just grain of rice?

"Graphics are the first thing done"

I don't think I ever sent this out widely before, but this is a video I showed when I spoke at a college art seminar years ago. This video shows the various Destiny HUD iterations before we landed on the final design. Enjoy!https://t.co/TP1PvGTahM — David Candland (@drcandland) February 28, 2020

Check out some super early footage of Destiny 2's UI.

Someone's getting bitten

Fool me once shame on you. Fool me twice shame on me. Try to fool me three times, I bite you pic.twitter.com/60Qri8eaCy — The Woof World (@TheWoofWorld) September 21, 2022

Too many tricks.

Disco Elysium x Muppets

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

Is YouTube ruining itself?

youtube ruining their whole website starter pack pic.twitter.com/g7KSCajVgp — Strange Starter Packs (@strangepacks_) September 24, 2022

Is this new ad trial thing legit?

