Ethereum cofounder still believes NFT games can succeed
Ethereum cofounder and crypto developer Vitalik Buterin believes NFT games can succeed if developers put fun first and monetization second.
When it comes to NFTs in video games, the subject is still very much taboo, but Ethereum cofounder and crypto developer Vitalik Buterin still holds out faith that it can work. The conversation has led many companies to either shy away or dig in their heels on implementing NFTs in video games while the audience largely rejects the idea. According to Buterin, the issue is that NFT game developers simply haven’t prioritized fun over financialization and ownership yet.
Vitalik Buterin shared this take in a recent interview with Wired in which he discussed the launch of The Merge upgrade to Ethereum and cryptocurrency transactions. It’s been toted as a big move for Ethereum and cryptocurrency as a whole, but when asked about the state of NFTs and their implementation, Buterin has some thoughts on why it has failed and what it can do better.
According to Buterin, the issue with many NFTs is that they have no value beyond ownership. They don’t do anything. The only thing most NFT art holders can do with them is claim that they own them. For games, Buterin believes the issue has manifested in monetization over fun. He believes that current developers believed the idea of ownership was enough to make an NFT popular and that’s clearly not working.
“Games like Axie Infinity were really successful last year, but then Axie Infinity got hacked,” Buterin said. “Even aside from that, it hasn't really been able to recover. The reason for that in my view is that the people who designed these first-generation NFT games approached it with the attitude that the financialization aspect by itself was enough to make the game fun. But that’s clearly not enough, and a successful NFT or play-to-earn game itself needs to be fun even without the monetization aspect. Whoever figures out how to make a blockchain game that is a fun game first, those are the kinds of projects that are going to win.”
Indeed, groups like Ubisoft have put ownership of in-game assets front and center over any other value in gaming NFTs so far. It will be interesting to see if any game captures the magic that Buterin feels is possible. Stay tuned as we continue to cover the crypto and NFT space for further updates.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Ethereum cofounder still believes NFT games can succeed
-
-
yup. without question, they don't give a fuck. it's about integration of their scam engine. underlying functionality to the users/gamers is not their concern at all.
they are desperate to intertwine their scam engine with actual products and services to try and say "SEE, WE'RE INVOLVED WITH GAMES WE'RE TRUSTWORTHY now give us your real money "
every business from top to bottom should reject crypto involvement of any kind. like you said, it adds nothing, and actually inserts risk and negative aspects of phishing and account theft and everything else associated with crypto.
none of this crypto shit was thought through at all. it should stay in its own bubble until the world at large sees any use for it, not them continually probing to integrate and fuck everything up. especially our precious games!
-
-
-
There were strong, straightforward arguments for why the Internet was valuable and useful. NFTs lack such arguments, and attempts to make such arguments end up glossing over critical shortcomings inherent to the technology.
And IBM's president never said that.
https://www.quora.com/Who-said-I-think-theres-a-world-market-for-maybe-five-computers
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
It's more like it'd be tied to your username, right? Just like it is now? The wallet would just be used to purchase it, if I understand this correctly. What you'd really be purchasing there is the ability for the game server to acknowledge that you bought a product. Maybe I'm missing something but once you buy something with your crypto, how is your wallet and all that still involved? Wouldn't it be on the game/publisher to handle the licensing at that point? Or is that the whole "magic" part of this system that is supposed to make blockhain a useful technology?
-
-
-
-
These are the same group that thinks people will play games as NPCs for Crypto.
https://futurism.com/crypto-guy-poor-people-npcs
-
-
-
-