Girls Who Code banned by Central York school district in Pennsylvania The Girls Who Code series appears to be a target at one particular school district.

As American society continues to roll backwards into old-time tactics like banning books, one Pennsylvania school district appears to be drifting even further into the realm of the absurd. The non-profit Pen America has been monitoring the increasing number of books banned across various school districts and has found that four titles from the Girls Who Code series have been banned across all Central York School District classrooms.

A Monday article from The Guardian has brought this issue further to light, though the issue has apparently been unfolding throughout the weekend. This article points to the growing list of banned and censored books across American school districts compiled by Pen America. The Girls Who Code books being on that list is particularly eye-opening to those who have followed that organization, which is dedicated to teaching STEM academics to young girls.

"We use these stories to teach kids to code," Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani told Business Insider (via Yahoo! Finance. "It felt very much like a direct attack on the movement we've been building to get girls coding. Especially in districts that don't have the technology or have disparate Wi-Fi, books are a great way to learn to code and a way to equalize access to coding."

Spotlight on Coding Club is among the books that appear to be banned from Central York School District classrooms.

Source: Amazon

The Girls Who Code series' banning is largely being attributed to the ongoing protests of the Moms for Liberty organization. This is a conservative group that is advocating for greater oversight of educational material in schools. However, it should be noted that Monday's article from The Guardian contains a sharp denial that the Girls Who Code books have been banned at all.

"The information published in this article is categorically false," reads a Central York School District statement. "This book series not been banned, and they remain available in our libraries."

The censorship of books in school and libraries across the country remains a major issue and one that will only heighten in the years ahead. If it's starting to bleed into tech books, like the ones provided by Girls Who Code, expect to see more stories about it here at Shacknews. We'll be sure to follow this topic with a vested interest.