Evening Reading - September 15, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Ethereum (ETH) completes 'The Merge' in transition to proof-of-stake
- Adobe (ADBE) to acquire design software firm Figma for $20 billion
- Dead Cells new Boss Rush mode detailed at PAX West 2022
- Overwatch 2 unveils Season 1 & 2 roadmap and new hero Kiriko
- Tesla (TSLA) shifts battery factory plans to focus on Inflation Reduction Act tax credits
- How to enable iPhone Battery Percentage in iOS 16
- The Sims 4 will go free-to-play starting in October
- Discord introduces Forum Channels feature
- Deathverse: Let It Die preview and release date: Next level battle royale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion explores the origins of FF7 Remake
The Shack crew clutched out a very close win in #Splatoon3 🖌👀— Shacknews (@shacknews) September 16, 2022
More splat action is going down on this episode of Big Team Building!
Watch here: https://t.co/AII6Mf4ohc pic.twitter.com/uUzhsVuUAY
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
It's real to Ozzie, damn it!
WRESTLING IS ART #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/1o4UevJB5S— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 15, 2022
AEW seems neat.
September 13, 2022
Splatoon 3 will change the world
And Dunkey is pretty funny.
The simulation is broken
New York is a simulation fr 😭— Overtime (@overtime) September 14, 2022
(via chinatownphil/TT) pic.twitter.com/wR4ar6peay
Or maybe reality is just getting weirder.
Cat content!
合体ッ‼️🐶🐱 pic.twitter.com/B4vFVszfsL— かもしか (@b09a2032c) September 15, 2022
Cats are great. Hit me again.
おはよう🐶🐱 pic.twitter.com/05tgeHWDuF— かもしか (@b09a2032c) September 14, 2022
Yes! But what about a picture?
Good Morning 🌞 pic.twitter.com/IhN2ccevnV— Greg beat COVID (@GregBurke85) September 15, 2022
GMEvening viewing
Was testing some shit for a personal project and ended up minting it. Mini NFT game in yo wallet. Who wants one? pic.twitter.com/JVVDTPyxzN— Spike (@nftspike) September 12, 2022
Shitopia sounds like the perfect name for a GameStop Wallet NFT game.
Taking a dump in the metaverse. pic.twitter.com/sAb5W4ZBbx— Ryan Cohen (@ryancohen) December 27, 2021
This belongs in a museum!
Engineering masterpiece 👌 pic.twitter.com/ifwsCt3WA0— CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) September 15, 2022
Or something.
Recreating the T-Rex scene from Jurassic Park in Dreams on PS4
Very cool.
Geno Swith has a message to his haters
“They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though.”— ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2022
Geno Smith with a message 🗣 pic.twitter.com/R1EaKpW3Dt
You tell 'em! Reminds me of another classic sports post-game interview.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 15, 2022. Please consider downloading Shackpets for free on iOS or Android. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 15, 2022