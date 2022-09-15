Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - September 15, 2022

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It's real to Ozzie, damn it!

AEW seems neat.

Splatoon 3 will change the world

And Dunkey is pretty funny.

The simulation is broken

Or maybe reality is just getting weirder.

Cat content!

Cats are great. Hit me again.

Yes! But what about a picture?

GMEvening viewing

Shitopia sounds like the perfect name for a GameStop Wallet NFT game.

This belongs in a museum!

Or something.

Recreating the T-Rex scene from Jurassic Park in Dreams on PS4

Very cool.

Geno Swith has a message to his haters

You tell 'em! Reminds me of another classic sports post-game interview.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 15, 2022. Please consider downloading Shackpets for free on iOS or Android. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Screenshot of Shackpets app with a picture of Shacknews CEO Lola.
Lola is the best dog and Shacknews CEO. She also has over 10,000 wins on Shackpets.
Source: Shackpets

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Luminary
Luminary

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

