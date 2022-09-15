Evening Reading - September 15, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The Shack crew clutched out a very close win in #Splatoon3 🖌👀



More splat action is going down on this episode of Big Team Building!



Watch here: https://t.co/AII6Mf4ohc pic.twitter.com/uUzhsVuUAY — Shacknews (@shacknews) September 16, 2022

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It's real to Ozzie, damn it!

AEW seems neat.

Splatoon 3 will change the world

And Dunkey is pretty funny.

The simulation is broken

New York is a simulation fr 😭

(via chinatownphil/TT) pic.twitter.com/wR4ar6peay — Overtime (@overtime) September 14, 2022

Or maybe reality is just getting weirder.

Cat content!

Cats are great. Hit me again.

Yes! But what about a picture?

Good Morning 🌞 pic.twitter.com/IhN2ccevnV — Greg beat COVID (@GregBurke85) September 15, 2022

GMEvening viewing

Was testing some shit for a personal project and ended up minting it. Mini NFT game in yo wallet. Who wants one? pic.twitter.com/JVVDTPyxzN — Spike (@nftspike) September 12, 2022

Shitopia sounds like the perfect name for a GameStop Wallet NFT game.

Taking a dump in the metaverse. pic.twitter.com/sAb5W4ZBbx — Ryan Cohen (@ryancohen) December 27, 2021

This belongs in a museum!

Or something.

Recreating the T-Rex scene from Jurassic Park in Dreams on PS4

Very cool.

Geno Swith has a message to his haters

“They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though.”



Geno Smith with a message 🗣 pic.twitter.com/R1EaKpW3Dt — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2022

You tell 'em! Reminds me of another classic sports post-game interview.

