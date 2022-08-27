Weekend Discussion - August 27, 2022

Happy Saturday! I hope that the weekend has been kind to you all. Let's get into Weekend Discussion shall we?
In Case You Missed It
There was quite the reaction to the Killer Clowns from Outer Space reveal at Opening Night Live. Check out the full list of reveals, trailers and more from ONL here.
New Destiny Season is here!
There's plenty of awesome #RocketLeague action going down on Big Team Building this week! Tune in LIVE: https://t.co/AII6MeMf34 pic.twitter.com/XzmagId9Vl
— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 26, 2022
- Netflix BioShock live-action film taps I Am Legend director & Logan writer
- tinyBuild acquires Konfa Games along with several IPs from Bossa Studios
- Homeworld 3 maintains the series' beloved aspects while evolving them
- The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me dances with the mystique of a notorious serial killer
- Park Beyond wants theme park builders to be fresh and imaginative
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X review: Sleek, stylish, comfortable
- Saints Row (2022) review: Identity crisis
- Madden NFL 23 review: In the Maddenverse of Badness
- Midnight Fight Express review: Gotta brawl 'em all
- TWD: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution goes big in the French Quarter
- GameStop (GME) adds stock compensation plan and increasing hourly pay for store leaders
- Morty move list, perks, skins, & Mastery Level rewards - MultiVersus
- Destiny 2: Season of Plunder campaign walkthrough
And Now...The Internet
This 2007 meme has some legs and this thread is gold.
I love this one so much https://t.co/jZ0bS98Muf— Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) August 25, 2022
If you somehow haven't seen the Predator prequel PREY yet on Hulu...you should change that.
Practical effects forever!🥹 pic.twitter.com/TWRmnRttCT— Blair Bathory (your spooky girlfriend) (@blairbathory) August 14, 2022
This is actually pretty cool.
This physicalized version of Pong is insanely cool. First time seeing this for myself. pic.twitter.com/JhLQdWJS4M— John Linneman (@dark1x) August 20, 2022
Hoping to feel like this Sunday morning!
ㅤㅤ／ Good morning buddy~!! ＼ pic.twitter.com/VlPAJDgBHV— 加藤瑠菜@Latteart☕.◦*.＊。🇯🇵 (@RunaPocket) August 20, 2022
Pretty good stuff here even though I'm not a fan of the game.
HOLY SHIT LMAO pic.twitter.com/19rksGpIXe— Forklift Operator (@Vomit_Dragon) August 21, 2022
I love Asuka and PlayStation so here's a tweet.
August 24, 2022
Here's some rare Destiny 2 meme action from me. Enjoy.
...good luck guardians, and second guess all your raid leader's orders... pic.twitter.com/VGlf0vPCfm— KHAN 可汗 (@YungKhan) August 26, 2022
Weekend Vibes
I still have the Pusha album in rotation fairly regularly these days. Here's an example of why.
I hope you all enjoy the rest of your weekend! Feel free to check out more content on our YouTube channel and spend a little bit of time on our free mobile app Shackpets.
