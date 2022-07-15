Evening Reading - July 15, 2022

Hello, friends! I'm back for another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

It's the final game in The Jackbox Party Pack 9! Check out Quixort!

There's still more of the Chaos-Killing Game to be played, now featuring Bahamut.

We're pretty stoked for the upcoming Soulstice! Check out this latest look at the game and then read our preview.

Let's wrap up this feature with a new look at the making of the upcoming Minecraft Legends.

The Loop Daddy Experience

Check out Marc Rebillet from his recent shot at the the Roman Theater at Jazz à Vienne festival.

Twitter's Sweet 16

On this day in 2006: Twitter launches pic.twitter.com/mCO8Ka1dvr — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) July 15, 2022

Twitter is now old enough to drive. If I saw it on the road, I'd swerve to avoid it.

Steam Deck stays Win(amp)ing

Just make sure you're not voiding any warranties or anything.

Fighting games that go in hard

FGC legend Justin Wong looks at some of the greatest fighting game intros of all-time.

You're a fighter now, Max

It's done! The Troubleshooter Max-Mod voice over is finished. Check the google drive link for new subtitle text and voice mod, and install using Unverum Mod Manager for best results. Big thanks to @JoJoJolione for the assistance https://t.co/nGrGP6hUqc pic.twitter.com/CEkKNbLV9J — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) July 15, 2022

Ever want to hear Maximilian on more than just your Twitch and YouTubes? This DNF Duel mod is here to help!

10 years of… OH GOD!

10-years ago today Psy released 'Gangnam Style' … pic.twitter.com/ltxQt74k6y — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 15, 2022

AT THE TIME, this was great. Then, like modern society and like Hollywood (especially Hollywood) tend to do, we played this out like a mother.

How about the time that it got shoehorned into the ending credits of The Nut Job? Remember that?

Or when we got a Star Wars parody! The hilarity!

Or when the Red M&M did THIS?

Or how about when THAT HAPPPENED?

Happy Birthday, Gangnam Style! I hope we can safely store it in the nostalgia vault now. (I'm so happy TikTok wasn't around when this craze blew up.)

Nothing but the Hotfix

Were you among those dazzled by SpikeVegeta's Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze run at Summer Games Done Quick? For this week's Hotfix, he's going to walk you through some of the basic speedrunning strategies and help get you started on your journey to being a DKC Tropical Freeze runner... or at the very least, he'll help teach you some strategies that can help you beat the game, period.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq overseas doing a DJ set with Goran Dragic and Luka Doncic.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

We got an incredible main event on Dynamite this week with an outcome that nobody saw coming.

And here's the post-match with Keith Lee and Swerve.

Tonight in video game music

We wrap up with this soothing mix of the Lavender Town theme from Pokemon Red/Blue.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this third weekend of July. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!