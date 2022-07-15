Weekend Console Download Deals for July 15: Xbox Ultimate Sale

Summer is here and you're probably still looking for some new games to play over this season. Fortunately, Xbox might have what you're looking for. Beyond its Game Pass offerings, the Xbox storefront has now kicked off its Ultimate Game Sale. That means you can find the best from first-party Xbox titles, as well as some major third-party offerings. That includes a first-time discount on The Quarry, as well as Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and many more.
Elsewhere, we're at the halfway point for the Major League Baseball season and that means it's time for the MLB All-Star Game. To celebrate, MLB The Show 22 is on sale across all three major console storefronts. Nintendo is going the extra mile and offering up a free week of access to all Nintendo Switch Online members, in case anybody wants to step up to the plate.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Beasts of Maravilla Island - FREE!
- Project Highrise: Architect's Edition - FREE!
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Ultimate Game Sale
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Halo Infinite Campaign [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- OlliOlli World [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- MLB The Show 22 [Xbox Series X] - $38.49 (45% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Lost Judgment [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $19.99 (60% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Xbox Series X] - $45.49 (35% off)
- GRID Legends [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (60% off)
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (65% off)
- NHL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- MLB The Show 22 MVP Edition [PS5/PS4] - $55.24 (35% off)
- Fortnite Summer Legends Pack [PS5] - $7.99 (50% off)
- Fortnite Magma Masters Pack [PS5] - $7.99 (50% off)
- Fortnite Lava Legends Pack [PS5] - $7.99 (50% off)
- July Deals
- Deathloop [PS5] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Soundfall [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman Trilogy [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $32.49 (35% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [PSVR] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $17.59 (84% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $29.99 (75% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $4.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation July Deals.
- Games Under $15
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Crew 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (70% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $8.99 (55% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Twin Mirror - $11.99 (60% off)
- Tales From The Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- John Wick Hex - $6.99 (65% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $4.99 (75% off)
- Nidhogg 2 - $6.74 (55% off)
- Journey - $7.49 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Arcadegeddon [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- MLB The Show 22 - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO members until 7/21)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (81% off)
- WB Games Summer Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $19.99 (20% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Spelunky - $5.99 (40% off)
- Cozy Grove - $9.68 (35% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $8.39 (30% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.99 (75% off)
- Moving Out - $6.24 (75% off)
- Worms Rumble - $3.74 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for July 15: Xbox Ultimate Sale