Weekend PC Download Deals for July 15: Epic Summer Sale

Less than two weeks removed from the Steam Summer Sale, another major storefront is discounting just about everything that isn't nailed down. The Epic Summer Sale has kicked off and on top of a lot of big-time third-party titles getting discounted, you'll also find deals on dozens of Epic Games Store exclusives like Evil Dead: The Game, Sifu, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Riders Republic, and many more.

Other summer sales are also kicking off, including a big one over at Green Man Gaming. Plus, you can check out exciting new bundles over at Humble, as well as the Big in Japan sale over at the Humble Store. Take some time to shop around, too, because you'll find some noteworthy discounts on The Quarry, Evil Dead: The Game, Sifu, and more hits from 2022.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

The Epic Summer Sale has begun! The Epic Summer Sale will last until July 28 at 8AM PT/11AM ET.

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: Metroidvania Double Pack (Aggelos/Songbird Symphony), Wintermoor Tactics Club, Cardpocalypse, Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest, The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Tested on Humans: Escape Room, Haven Park, Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition, Risen 3: Titan Lords Complete Edition, Greak: Memories of Azur, Survive The Nights, Monster Sanctuary, Slide Stars, Northend Tower Defense, Mad Experiments: Escape Room, Moving Out, and Rubber Bandits. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive Deep Rock Galactic, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Legion TD 2, Legend of Keepers, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Banners of Ruin, Yes Your Grace, and ATOM RPG Trudograd. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more for The LEGO Movie Videogame and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes. Pay more than the average $8.18 to get LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Marvel's Avengers, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. Pay $10 or more to also receive The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game, LEGO DC Super-Villains, LEGO The Incredibles, and The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more for Kitty Powers' Matchmaker. Pay $5 or more to also receive Monster Prom: First Crush Bundle and 2064: Read Only Memories. Pay $10 or more to also receive Coffee Talk, Lost Ember, and Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 or more for The Technomancer. Pay $9 or more to also receive MudRunner and The Surge 2. Pay more than the average $9.24 to get The Surge and Bound by Flame. Pay $12 or more to also receive Vampyr and Hood: Outlaws & Legends. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more for Crayola Scoot. Pay more than the average $9.49 to get Ben 10, DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of New Riders, Transformers Battlegrounds, and Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion. Pay $10 or more to also receive Paw Patrol: On A Roll, Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, JUMANJI: The Video Game, Ben 10: Power Trip, and My Friend Peppa Pig. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.