Weekend PC Download Deals for July 15: Epic Summer Sale

Less than two weeks removed from the Steam Summer Sale, another major storefront is discounting just about everything that isn't nailed down. The Epic Summer Sale has kicked off and on top of a lot of big-time third-party titles getting discounted, you'll also find deals on dozens of Epic Games Store exclusives like Evil Dead: The Game, Sifu, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Riders Republic, and many more.
Other summer sales are also kicking off, including a big one over at Green Man Gaming. Plus, you can check out exciting new bundles over at Humble, as well as the Big in Japan sale over at the Humble Store. Take some time to shop around, too, because you'll find some noteworthy discounts on The Quarry, Evil Dead: The Game, Sifu, and more hits from 2022.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
The Epic Summer Sale has begun! The Epic Summer Sale will last until July 28 at 8AM PT/11AM ET.
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms - FREE until 7/21
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap - FREE until 7/21
- Epic Games Summer Sale
- Evil Dead: The Game - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sifu - $31.99 (20% off)
- Salt and Sacrifice - $13.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $37.49 (25% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $29.99 (50% off)
- Weird West - $31.99 (20% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $15.99 (20% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $41.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $49.69 (29% off)
- Deathloop - $23.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dying Ligh 2: Stay Human - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Chorus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $24.74 (45% off)
- Riders Republic - $23.99 (60% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $23.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Biomutant - $19.79 (67% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $19.99 (50% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $24.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $19.79 (67% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $13.99 (30% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hades - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $25.99 (35% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $24.99 (50% off)
- Legend Bowl - $19.99 (20% off)
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Forgotten City - $16.24 (35% off)
- Zorya: The Celestial Sisters - $6.24 (75% off)
- Tunche - $11.99 (40% off)
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure - $11.99 (40% off)
- Road 96 - $9.98 (50% off)
- The Big Con - $7.49 (50% off)
- Lake - $13.99 (30% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $7.19 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $25.99 (35% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Roguebook - $14.99 (40% off)
- Pupperazzi - $15.99 (20% off)
- Murder By Numbers - $5.09 (66% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- What the Golf? - $9.99 (50% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic Games Summer Sale 2022.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of July, select from the following games: Metroidvania Double Pack (Aggelos/Songbird Symphony), Wintermoor Tactics Club, Cardpocalypse, Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest, The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition, Tested on Humans: Escape Room, Haven Park, Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition, Risen 3: Titan Lords Complete Edition, Greak: Memories of Azur, Survive The Nights, Monster Sanctuary, Slide Stars, Northend Tower Defense, Mad Experiments: Escape Room, Moving Out, and Rubber Bandits. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- The Quarry [Steam] - $35.39 (41% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.99 (26% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $58.79 (58% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
Gamebillet
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.69 (21% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $35.35 (41% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $23.98 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $26.27 (56% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $19.74 (67% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.09 (57% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $13.11 (78% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $19.95 (60% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $15.47 (48% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $18.89 (24% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.48 (83% off)
Gamersgate
- Sifu [Epic] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $27.53 (54% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $22.31 (44% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $18.08 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $12.95 (57% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion [Ubisoft] - $17.61 (71% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Ubisoft] - $17.61 (71% off)
- Sable [Steam] - $12.74 (49% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [Steam] - $17.15 (43% off)
- Subnautica [Steam] - $15.83 (47% off)
- John Wick Hex [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Sifu [Epic] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $12.99 (48% off)
- Sable [Steam] - $12.74 (49% off)
- Lake [Steam] - $11.00 (45% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - $20.09 (33% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $7.99 (80% off)
- Dead Cells: Road to the Sea - $21.44 (35% off)
- Metal Gear - $4.49 (25% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $7.49 (25% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $39.59 (34% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $35.37 (41% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.74 (21% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $34.31 (43% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $26.40 (56% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $30.59 (49% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $30.95 (48% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [Steam][VR headset required] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Hitman 3 [Steam/Epic] - $20.40 (66% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Year 7 [Ubisoft] - $8.51 (72% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $35.20 (65% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $21.12 (65% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $14.42 (90% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $16.79 (44% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $12.74 (49% off)
- Outlast Trinity [Steam] - $7.08 (88% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour [Steam] - $1.64 (92% off)
- The Green Man Gaming Summer Sale is happening now through July 29. Check out everything featured in the Green Man Gaming Summer Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of July, you'll receive Deep Rock Galactic, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Legion TD 2, Legend of Keepers, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Banners of Ruin, Yes Your Grace, and ATOM RPG Trudograd. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more for The LEGO Movie Videogame and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes. Pay more than the average $8.18 to get LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Marvel's Avengers, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. Pay $10 or more to also receive The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game, LEGO DC Super-Villains, LEGO The Incredibles, and The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more for Kitty Powers' Matchmaker. Pay $5 or more to also receive Monster Prom: First Crush Bundle and 2064: Read Only Memories. Pay $10 or more to also receive Coffee Talk, Lost Ember, and Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp. DRMs vary.
Pay $1 or more for The Technomancer. Pay $9 or more to also receive MudRunner and The Surge 2. Pay more than the average $9.24 to get The Surge and Bound by Flame. Pay $12 or more to also receive Vampyr and Hood: Outlaws & Legends. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more for Crayola Scoot. Pay more than the average $9.49 to get Ben 10, DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of New Riders, Transformers Battlegrounds, and Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion. Pay $10 or more to also receive Paw Patrol: On A Roll, Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, JUMANJI: The Video Game, Ben 10: Power Trip, and My Friend Peppa Pig. These activate on Steam.
- Evil Dead: The Game [Epic] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Big in Japan
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $30.59 (49% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- River City Girls [Steam] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (82% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $27.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Big in Japan Sale.
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Racing Sale
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition - $48.00 (60% off)
- The Crew 2 - $10.00 (80% off)
- Steep - $6.00 (80% off)
- Trackmania Club Access 1 Year - $23.99 (20% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Racing Sale.
Steam
- The Quarry - $40.19 (33% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $15.99 (20% off)
- Season of Pride 2022
- Lake - $13.39 (33% off)
- Ikenfell - $9.99 (50% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Paradise Killer - $11.99 (40% off)
- Get In The Car, Loser! - $4.99 (50% off)
- Sword of the Necromancer - $5.99 (60% off)
- Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp - $7.19 (40% off)
- More from the Steam Season of Pride Sale.
- Astroneer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - $16.99 (66% off)
- House Flipper - $12.49 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $13.99 (65% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Forgotten City - $16.24 (35% off)
- SCUM [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (40% off)
- Skater XL - $15.99 (20% off)
- Session: Skate Sim [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- SCP: Pandemic [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $23.99 (60% off)
- Out of the Park Baseball 23 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Road 96 - $9.98 (50% off)
- Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice - $6.99 (80% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Sinking City - $7.99 (80% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dead Island Definitive Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
