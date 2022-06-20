Evening Reading - June 20, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Mega Ran's special Shacknews E6 2022 live performance

Shacknews E6 2022 was an incredible week packed full of video game interviews, announcements, and all sorts of goodness. But one special way we celebrated the end of each day was with a performance by an incredibly talented artist. Mega Ran blasted onto our screens with some fresh tunes to help wrap up the entire event. Check out the performance!

Surviving a death world in Factorio

Factorio is an excellent game but I don't think I've got the skills to conquer this challenge.

Datto considers the Destiny 1 raids

How might Bungie bring these raids to Desitny 2? We're expecting another raid in Season 18.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a puzzle that involves lying mechanics. Apparently, some of the information in the puzzle is incorrect. What a headache!

Dark Souls 3 cut content

Zullie the Witch asks the important question of whether the Rennala fight was cut from Dark Souls 3.

Wordle burns

Are you still playing Wordle?

The Generational Gap Challenge

Do you know the answer to this one?🤔😂🐚 Catch the #ShackE6 edition of the Generational Gap Challenge as @GregBurke85 & @Donimals_ try to stump each other with trivia!



Watch: https://t.co/BwIURt8E6r pic.twitter.com/iUO9MDdfVk — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 20, 2022

Greg and Donovan challenge each other to some general knowledge from their own generations. Apparently Dono doesn't know where the three seashells are from.

Tony Hawk talks about THPS 3 & 4

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 remasters were in the works but they were scrapped after Vicarious Visions was merged into Blizzard. 😔



Source: Tony Hawk.https://t.co/84rlYDgvUQ pic.twitter.com/oWR70xTOYv — Okami Games (@Okami13_) June 20, 2022

Apparently the games were in the works.

What a beautiful wedding

It's a pity the bridesmaid is a plastic bottle.

