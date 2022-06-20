Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - June 20, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Mega Ran's special Shacknews E6 2022 live performance

Shacknews E6 2022 was an incredible week packed full of video game interviews, announcements, and all sorts of goodness. But one special way we celebrated the end of each day was with a performance by an incredibly talented artist. Mega Ran blasted onto our screens with some fresh tunes to help wrap up the entire event. Check out the performance!

Surviving a death world in Factorio

Factorio is an excellent game but I don't think I've got the skills to conquer this challenge.

Datto considers the Destiny 1 raids

How might Bungie bring these raids to Desitny 2? We're expecting another raid in Season 18.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a puzzle that involves lying mechanics. Apparently, some of the information in the puzzle is incorrect. What a headache!

Dark Souls 3 cut content

Zullie the Witch asks the important question of whether the Rennala fight was cut from Dark Souls 3.

Wordle burns

Are you still playing Wordle?

The Generational Gap Challenge

Greg and Donovan challenge each other to some general knowledge from their own generations. Apparently Dono doesn't know where the three seashells are from.

Tony Hawk talks about THPS 3 & 4

Apparently the games were in the works.

What a beautiful wedding

It's a pity the bridesmaid is a plastic bottle.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's Raddy! If you haven't already, go ahead and download Shackpets. We've recently updated the game to add in all sorts of filters and a buddy system so you can see your friend's pets! I can't wait to see all the new furry faces!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola