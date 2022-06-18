Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Elon Musk is buying Dogecoin (DOGE), pledges support

Elon Musk is up late manipulating the cryptocurrency market with a series of late night tweets about buying the Dogecoin dip.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Elon Musk is doing his usual late night tweet dump this evening, and the CEO of Tesla pledged to continue to support Dogecoin in these trying times for the cryptocurrency markets. He even replied to a user who asked if he was buying the dip. Musk simply replied "I am." Dogecoin is already up over 3% on this news.

Developing...

Luminary
Luminary

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola