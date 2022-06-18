Elon Musk is buying Dogecoin (DOGE), pledges support
Elon Musk is up late manipulating the cryptocurrency market with a series of late night tweets about buying the Dogecoin dip.
Elon Musk is doing his usual late night tweet dump this evening, and the CEO of Tesla pledged to continue to support Dogecoin in these trying times for the cryptocurrency markets. He even replied to a user who asked if he was buying the dip. Musk simply replied "I am." Dogecoin is already up over 3% on this news.
I will keep supporting Dogecoin— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2022
I am— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2022
Developing...
From The Chatty
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Elon Musk is buying Dogecoin (DOGE), pledges support