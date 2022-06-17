Shacknews E6 2022: Stonks discussion panel Tune in for insightful stock market discussions during the Shacknews E6 Stonks panel.

In addition to games and technology, we here at Shacknews frequently report on the latest developments in the business world, at least as it pertains to the first to topics. Whether it be the GME roller coaster or an ill-fated crypto start-up, there are a lot of financial discussions to be had at Shacknews. That’s exactly what we’ll be doing today as a part of E6. Tune in for the Shacknews E6 Stonks panel, which is going down soon!

The Stonks panel will be taking place today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. During the panel, Shacknews’ own Asif Khan and Blake Morse will be discussing a range of financial topics in the world of games and tech. You can expect to hear a lot about GameStop, as GME continues to be one of the most fascinating stories in the financial world.

Some of the other major stocks that we cover here on Shacknews include TLSA, AAPL, NVDA, and several others. It’s likely that you’ll hear at least some of them discussed during the broadcast. The world of investing also extends to cryptocurrency and the endlessly controversial NFTs. With the gaming industry starting to adopt this tech, we’ll probably talk about them as well.

If you aren’t able to tune in live for the Stonks panel, you’ll be able to catch it afterwards as a VOD on our YouTube channel. While you’re there, be sure to dig into the rest of our Shacknews E6 content. Today may be the final day, but there’s a library of interviews, reveals, and panels for you to check out.