Shacknews E6 2022: Elden Ring panel Some of Shacknews' Elden Ring players gather to talk about this year's hottest game.

Elden Ring is undoubtedly the biggest release we’ve had in 2022, so it felt fitting that the Shacknews staff would gather to talk about their time with the game and deep dive some topics.

Joining our Elden Ring panel was David L. Craddock, Donovan Erskine, TJ Denzer, Dennis White, Sam Chandler, and myself. We covered topics such as whether Elden Ring was a good entry point for the series if you aren’t familiar with FromSoftware games. We went over our builds, talked about our favorite NPCs, and even discussed what we wanted to see from DLC. It was a celebration of Elden Ring as much as it was a discussion, but that’s what happens when you gather veteran and new FromSoftware fans to talk about a game as good as Elden Ring.

Elden Ring wasn’t the only panel that we had at E6 2022. In fact, our livestream was packed with four full days of content, all of which you can revisit through our Shacknews E6 2022 topic. Head over there and feel free to go back and watch anything you missed or that catches your eye. You can also check out our 2022 video game release dates calendar to start planning the back half of your gaming year.