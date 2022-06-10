Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022: Trailers & Reveals Did you miss any of the game reveals and announcements during the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase? We've got you covered with a recap here.

Epic Games ran its showcase during this E3-free month of gaming reveals and news with the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022 presentation. There were a few reveals and trailers for games coming to EGS in the near future, but if you missed out on the fun, don’t worry. We’ve got a full recap of what was shown during the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022 presentation. Check out all of the fun here.

The Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022 presentation took place on June 10, 2022. A number of EGS-specific gaming announcements were revealed, including some exclusive games like Shoulders of Giants. You can see the entirety of the presentation just above, or you can check out the full rundown of reveals below to see the specifics of what was shown:

Announcements

Trailers

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria reveal

Ectoplast Showcase

Sifu Summer Update

Shoulders of Giants reveal

TCHIA New Gameplay reveal

Splitgate coming to EGS

Disney Speedstorm reveal

GigaBash Rawa Reveal

Rocket League Season 7 Trailer

Rawmen Beta Trailer

Fall Guys Free-For-All Trailer

Space Punks Open Beta Trailer

That covers the entirety of the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022 recap. Is there anything in particular you enjoyed out of the showcase? Sound off in the Shacknews Chatty section below and stay tuned for further coverage.