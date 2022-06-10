Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022: Trailers & Reveals
Did you miss any of the game reveals and announcements during the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase? We've got you covered with a recap here.
Epic Games ran its showcase during this E3-free month of gaming reveals and news with the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022 presentation. There were a few reveals and trailers for games coming to EGS in the near future, but if you missed out on the fun, don’t worry. We’ve got a full recap of what was shown during the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022 presentation. Check out all of the fun here.
The Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022 presentation took place on June 10, 2022. A number of EGS-specific gaming announcements were revealed, including some exclusive games like Shoulders of Giants. You can see the entirety of the presentation just above, or you can check out the full rundown of reveals below to see the specifics of what was shown:
Announcements
- Splitgate coming to Epic Games Store in Q3 2022
- Shoulders of Giants is coming fall 2022
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is a survival crafting game set in Middle Earth
- Rocket League Season 7 blasts off next week
Trailers
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria reveal
Ectoplast Showcase
Sifu Summer Update
Shoulders of Giants reveal
TCHIA New Gameplay reveal
Splitgate coming to EGS
Disney Speedstorm reveal
GigaBash Rawa Reveal
Rocket League Season 7 Trailer
Rawmen Beta Trailer
Fall Guys Free-For-All Trailer
Space Punks Open Beta Trailer
That covers the entirety of the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022 recap. Is there anything in particular you enjoyed out of the showcase? Sound off in the Shacknews Chatty section below and stay tuned for further coverage.
