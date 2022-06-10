Watch the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022 livestream here Tune in to the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022 livestream and see what new games are coming to the store.

Epic Games has become a major player in the online store platform industry and today gamers will get to see what titles are coming to the platform with the Summer Showcase 2022. The event promises to give viewers a look at new announcements, updates, and games. You can watch the EGS Summer Showcase 2022 livestream right below.

Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022 livestream

The Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022 livestream is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET on June 10, 2022. While there is no news on the duration of this show, livestreams during this time can range from 30 minutes to 2 hours, so viewers should anticipate something between those two.

Epic Games announced during the Summer Game Fest that it would host an event called the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase. This is an opportunity for viewers to check out announcements for new games, updates to favorites, and check out what titles are coming to the online store platform this year and into the future.

You can keep your eyes trained on the Shacknews front page during the show for the hottest announcements and reveals. Once the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022 livestream ends, stick around these parts because the fun is far from over. Shacknews E6 2022 kicks off on June 14, featuring even more delicious video game content you’ll want to get your eyeballs on.