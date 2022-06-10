Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Watch the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022 livestream here

Tune in to the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022 livestream and see what new games are coming to the store.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Epic Games has become a major player in the online store platform industry and today gamers will get to see what titles are coming to the platform with the Summer Showcase 2022. The event promises to give viewers a look at new announcements, updates, and games. You can watch the EGS Summer Showcase 2022 livestream right below.

Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022 livestream

The Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022 livestream is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET on June 10, 2022. While there is no news on the duration of this show, livestreams during this time can range from 30 minutes to 2 hours, so viewers should anticipate something between those two.

Epic Games announced during the Summer Game Fest that it would host an event called the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase. This is an opportunity for viewers to check out announcements for new games, updates to favorites, and check out what titles are coming to the online store platform this year and into the future.

You can keep your eyes trained on the Shacknews front page during the show for the hottest announcements and reveals. Once the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase 2022 livestream ends, stick around these parts because the fun is far from over. Shacknews E6 2022 kicks off on June 14, featuring even more delicious video game content you’ll want to get your eyeballs on.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola