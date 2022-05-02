Evening Reading - May 2, 2022
Let's bid Monday farewell with the latest installment in Evening Reading.
Hey there, Shacknews. If you've got a case of the Mondays, don't worry, it's almost over! Let's close out the first day of the week with some Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Embracer Group acquires Eidos, Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montreal, and several IP
- 5 questions for Embracer's Square Enix studio acquisitions
- Square Enix says $300 million Embracer deal lets it proceed with blockchain investment
- Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway now owns 9.5% of Activision Blizzard
- PlayStation & Xbox job listings suggest both are pursuing more acquisitions
- Intel CEO believes 'semiconductor shortage will now drift into 2024'
- Sony completes $745 million stock buyback program
- Buffett says he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25
- Sega says Sonic Frontiers still shooting for holiday 2022 release
- Arcade1Up NBA Jam Shaq Edition cabinet pre-orders now open
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
R.I.P Bubsy
Video game history fact:— Frank Cifaldi (Unlicensed).nes (@frankcifaldi) May 2, 2022
Sam & Max Hit the Road is the only game ever made that lets you shoot Bubsy with a gun pic.twitter.com/XcHJuAtHNP
Here's your tidbit of gaming trivia for the day.
RPG IRL
this video could win an award pic.twitter.com/WTaRuvt1o2— josh_x4 (@joshexfourth) May 1, 2022
This is frighteningly accurate.
I Wonder x Sonic mashup
I can’t stop making Sega Genesis arrangements of Kanye Songs, please help. https://t.co/ino4rVq0Xq pic.twitter.com/ewDqZIIfle— YoMama (@Yungsnaku_) April 30, 2022
Okay, they've got to do the whole album now.
The only Met Gala look that matters
RAATMA HAS ARRIVED AT THE #MetGala!#HailRaatma pic.twitter.com/HfEyld7cjZ— FANGORIA (@FANGORIA) May 2, 2022
Looking stunning, Raatma!
First trailer for Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'
Okay, I am SOLD on this movie.
This awesome local retro gaming store
A new retro gaming store just opened 5 minutes from my apartment and I’m in LOVE pic.twitter.com/JcXTLDlSgv— Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) May 1, 2022
Have to plug this new retro shop that just opened in my town!
Rod interviews MkLeo
Super dope and insightful interview here. MkLeo is the Goat!
When Guy Fieri doesn't like food
When Guy Fieri likes the food vs when he don’t. pic.twitter.com/yM4VxGf2qp— Kevín (@KevOnStage) May 1, 2022
At least he's polite about it.
DS Lite battery life vs Switch battery life
Nintendo moment pic.twitter.com/lZPStFfpHV— നocha (@bigwanger12) May 1, 2022
The DS Lite was a beast.
Steam Going Rogue festival is live now!
Going Rogue is now live! Join us for a celebration of Roguelike, Roguelite, Souls-like, Metroidvanias, and other games where you die... a lot! If you don't know the difference between these games, check out our little explanation below.https://t.co/D6jaZfkHOv pic.twitter.com/H1ZWvmnrSV— Steam (@Steam) May 2, 2022
Check out all of the roguelikes and metroidvanias that Steam has on sale!
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Leia wants you to vote for her on Shackpets!
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 2, 2022