2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide
Evening Reading - May 2, 2022

Let's bid Monday farewell with the latest installment in Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Hey there, Shacknews. If you've got a case of the Mondays, don't worry, it's almost over! Let's close out the first day of the week with some Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

R.I.P Bubsy

Here's your tidbit of gaming trivia for the day.

RPG IRL

This is frighteningly accurate.

I Wonder x Sonic mashup

Okay, they've got to do the whole album now.

The only Met Gala look that matters

Looking stunning, Raatma!

First trailer for Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Okay, I am SOLD on this movie.

This awesome local retro gaming store

Have to plug this new retro shop that just opened in my town!

Rod interviews MkLeo

Super dope and insightful interview here. MkLeo is the Goat!

When Guy Fieri doesn't like food

At least he's polite about it.

DS Lite battery life vs Switch battery life

The DS Lite was a beast.

Steam Going Rogue festival is live now!

Check out all of the roguelikes and metroidvanias that Steam has on sale!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Hello, Meet Lola