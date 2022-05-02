Evening Reading - May 2, 2022 Let's bid Monday farewell with the latest installment in Evening Reading.

Hey there, Shacknews. If you've got a case of the Mondays, don't worry, it's almost over! Let's close out the first day of the week with some Evening Reading.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

R.I.P Bubsy

Video game history fact:



Sam & Max Hit the Road is the only game ever made that lets you shoot Bubsy with a gun pic.twitter.com/XcHJuAtHNP — Frank Cifaldi (Unlicensed).nes (@frankcifaldi) May 2, 2022

Here's your tidbit of gaming trivia for the day.

RPG IRL

this video could win an award pic.twitter.com/WTaRuvt1o2 — josh_x4 (@joshexfourth) May 1, 2022

This is frighteningly accurate.

I Wonder x Sonic mashup

I can’t stop making Sega Genesis arrangements of Kanye Songs, please help. https://t.co/ino4rVq0Xq pic.twitter.com/ewDqZIIfle — YoMama (@Yungsnaku_) April 30, 2022

Okay, they've got to do the whole album now.

The only Met Gala look that matters

Looking stunning, Raatma!

First trailer for Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Okay, I am SOLD on this movie.

This awesome local retro gaming store

A new retro gaming store just opened 5 minutes from my apartment and I’m in LOVE pic.twitter.com/JcXTLDlSgv — Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) May 1, 2022

Have to plug this new retro shop that just opened in my town!

Rod interviews MkLeo

Super dope and insightful interview here. MkLeo is the Goat!

When Guy Fieri doesn't like food

When Guy Fieri likes the food vs when he don’t. pic.twitter.com/yM4VxGf2qp — Kevín (@KevOnStage) May 1, 2022

At least he's polite about it.

DS Lite battery life vs Switch battery life

The DS Lite was a beast.

Steam Going Rogue festival is live now!

Going Rogue is now live! Join us for a celebration of Roguelike, Roguelite, Souls-like, Metroidvanias, and other games where you die... a lot! If you don't know the difference between these games, check out our little explanation below.https://t.co/D6jaZfkHOv pic.twitter.com/H1ZWvmnrSV — Steam (@Steam) May 2, 2022

Check out all of the roguelikes and metroidvanias that Steam has on sale!

