Embracer Group acquires Eidos, Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montreal, and several IP

Embracer Group has made a massive acquisition of Eidos, Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montreal, and a bunch of IP including Tomb Raider.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
24

Embracer Group has acquired Square Enix Montreal, Eidos, and Crystal Dymanics and several IP including Tomb Raider for $300 million. The company is set to host a stream about the deal right now.

”We are thrilled to welcome these studios into the Embracer Group. We recognize the fantastic IP, world class creative talent, and track record of excellence that have been demonstrated time and again over the past decades. It has been a great pleasure meeting the leadership teams and discussing future plans for how they can realize their ambitions and become a great part of Embracer,” says Lars Wingefors, Co-founder and Group CEO, Embracer Group.

”Embracer is the best kept secret in gaming: a massive, decentralized collection of entrepreneurs whom we are thrilled to become a part of today. It is the perfect fit for our ambitions: make high-quality games, with great people, sustainably, and grow our existing franchises to their best versions ever. Embracer allows us to forge new partnerships across all media to maximize our franchises’ potential and live our dreams of making extraordinary entertainment,” says Phil Rogers, Square Enix America and Europe CEO.

The deal is not just for the studios, but Embracer Group has also acquired a catalogue of 50 games including Tomb Raider, Legacy of Kain, Deus Ex, and Thief.

The acquisition is expected to close as early as July of this year. Embracer Group is taking on debt to finance this deal, but they own so many amazing studios that at this point it is hard to be surprised by the size and scope of their deals. Embracer will be forking over $300 million for this deal, and adds a ton of games and studios to their conglomerate. 

A slide from the presentation that shows how Embracer funded and expects to close this deal.
A slide from the presentation that shows how Embracer funded and expects to close this deal.

Embracer Group's CEO Lars Wingefors did say that the company will continue its acqusition spree just two weeks ago, and they still have more liquidity to be able to score some more deals.

Wingefors provided a more detailed breakdown of the deal during the press conference:

  • The total purchase price amounts to $300 million on a cash and debt free basis, to be paid in full at closing
  • Acquisition includes development studios Crystal Dynamics (HQ: San Mateo, CA, US); Eidos Montreal (Montreal, CA); and Square Enix Montreal (Montreal, CA)
    • In total, represents ~1,100 employees across three studios and 8 global locations
  • Acquisition includes catalogue of iconic IPs including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain, and others
  • More than 50 back-catalogue games
  • The transaction is subject to various regulatory and other external approvals and expected to close during the second quarter of Embracer's financial year (July-September 2022

We will be sure to add a link to the press release once Embracer Groups' website stops crashing.

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    May 1, 2022 11:57 PM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Embracer Group acquires Eidos, Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montreal, and several IP

    • Kub666 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 2, 2022 12:07 AM

      That's a lot of embracing.

    • duncandun legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 2, 2022 12:13 AM

      Wowie that’s a big grab. So it’s not a squeenix subsidiary anymore?

    • Creepin_Jeezus legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 2, 2022 12:27 AM

      Oh shit, if this means that Eidos Montreal makes the next Deus Ex game instead of farting about with Marvel wank, I'll be a happy man!

      • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 2, 2022 12:33 AM

        Let’s just hope whatever they make doesn’t end up a piece of shit like Mankind Divided.

        • Creepin_Jeezus legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 2, 2022 12:51 AM

          Aww c'mon, DX:MD was definitely flawed, but it was far from a piece of shit. I really enjoyed my time with it, especially the DLC.

          • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            May 2, 2022 12:59 AM

            I always thought Square Enix was making a mistake to try and run Western studios. Some good games were produced, but mostly many good IIs languished or weren’t very well treated.

            It pains me to say it, but Squenix is just not a AAA publisher anymore. They’re better off selling off their Japanese studios and IP as well.
            😪

            • Creepin_Jeezus legacy 10 years
              reply
              May 2, 2022 1:01 AM

              Credit where it's due, squeenix did a fantastic job with FFVII:R.

            • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              May 2, 2022 1:45 AM

              I’m kinda sad that they bought the old U.K. publisher Eidos (where I worked in QA briefly ages ago) and this is what they ultimately did with its games.

        • Kub666 legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 2, 2022 3:11 AM

          It was a fantastic game. Sure, it took me, I think, four tries to finally get into it, but once I got into the flow I loved the game. I really don't get the hae as it was just like Human Revolution, just with better graphics and less piss yellow on the screen.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 2, 2022 4:21 AM

          MD was a great game

    • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 2, 2022 1:27 AM

      I’m no expert but $300m seems cheap for all that talent and IP compared to other recent acquisitions.

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 2, 2022 3:39 AM

        Agreed, their Guardians of the Galaxy game is great but according to Square it underperformed, they clearly didn’t know how to deal with their western studios and IPs

        • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 2, 2022 4:09 AM

          Yeah. They thought licensing Marvel IP... without the movie likenesses would print money. Also insisted on F2P bullshit in The Avengers game which was clearly originally just single player. Just brain dead publisher decisions then they blame the studios on the games under-performing.

    • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 2, 2022 1:32 AM

      So square Enix just does publishing and final fantasy now? And where does embraces get the money, they’re not exactly pumping out massive hits.

      • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 2, 2022 1:34 AM

        I also wonder if Microsoft got a shot at them when they were shopped around, quite possible.

        • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          May 2, 2022 3:00 AM

          I'm sure they did but I expect Microsoft isn't going to move on anything until the Activision deal is done.

          • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            May 2, 2022 5:56 AM

            Yeah I’ve seen that comment elsewhere too, makes sense now you mention it.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        May 2, 2022 1:38 AM

        They are using debt to finance this deal.

        • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 2, 2022 1:41 AM

          That makes more sense, thanks. It’s certainly a huge play - SE has been openly critical about its western studio’s release performances for a while, yet they’re clearly capable and established dev studios, which don’t grow on trees or form quickly.

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 2, 2022 2:19 AM

        Square are saying the sale will allow them to invest in the blockchain, cloud and AI ... They're done.

        • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 2, 2022 3:12 AM

          Just more pandering to investors with buzzwords. Pretty laughable, surprised they missed off metaverse.

    • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 2, 2022 3:04 AM

      But now who are Square going to release press releases about lower than expected sales for games that sell millions of units?

      • imperator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 2, 2022 6:28 AM

        Sqex complains Hitman underperforms, sqex lets Io goes private, Io instantly performs, almost.... almost as if it's the sqex overhead that makes the studios not perform.

    • Kub666 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 2, 2022 3:08 AM

      If so many great IPs went for this cheap I have to wonder why didn't Sony snatch it up.

      • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 2, 2022 3:16 AM

        I don't think IP's are worth what people think they're worth in general. Studios get bought because of the infrastructure/personal to produce content. Square has been criticising their Western studios for years now, you have to wonder in terms of wage structures and lack of investments how much has been leaking out of those studios.

        • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          May 2, 2022 3:38 AM

          To put this in perspective, Microsoft paid 100 million just for the temporary exclusivity of one Tomb Raider game.

          • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
            reply
            May 2, 2022 3:46 AM

            Fair but the work had already been done, they're not just paying for the IP they're paying for a fully funded and produced product. Why hasn't anyone bought up Konami? They have amazing IP's but no studios to produce those IPs.

            • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              May 2, 2022 3:48 AM

              No idea, maybe they don’t want to sell or the price offered is not ideal to them. In the meantime they are churning pachinko machines with their IP haha.

    • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 2, 2022 3:37 AM

      They always said these studios games underperformed, man one would think just Tomb Raider alone is worth a lot of money and these guys sold 3 studios plus a bunch of IPs for just 300 million.

    • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 2, 2022 3:40 AM

      https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1521074031113474048

      • AlphaMaj legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 2, 2022 6:41 AM

        I loved how they would trash respectable performances from games like Tomb Raider and Deus Ex but pour money into development hell Final Fantasy games.

    • jcupitt legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 2, 2022 3:46 AM

      [..] the Transaction enables [..] investments in fields including blockchain, AI, and the cloud.

      https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/news/pdf/20220502%20A_Press%20Release_fin.pdf

      oh dear

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 2, 2022 4:21 AM

      Damn, that's very very cheap

    • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 2, 2022 5:05 AM

      When devs go for Walmart bargin-bin prices, lol

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 2, 2022 5:24 AM

      Getting all these is one billion less than what embracer spent on gearbox. And like all these studios make better games then gearbox. Impressive

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 2, 2022 5:27 AM

      Square Enix said the sale to Embracer "enables the launch of new businesses by moving forward with investments in fields including blockchain, AI, and the cloud".

      *sigh*

      FF16 is going to require NFT limit breaks, aint it?

      https://www.eurogamer.net/square-enix-sells-off-western-studios-and-ip-including-tomb-raider-and-deus-ex

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 2, 2022 5:46 AM

      Wow, I would have bet on Sony going after them.

    • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 2, 2022 6:06 AM

      I'm not sure how to feel about this one. It's totally possible these studios could get new life with a new owner. It could also go the other way where these IPs are exploited in a way that ain't cool. Interesting for sure.

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 2, 2022 6:14 AM

      Honestly, I wish MS had done this deal instead of the Activision deal. At 300 million this seems like a massive bargain. Plus you get none of the baggage.

      • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 2, 2022 6:43 AM

        Considering MS is using Crystal Dynamics to work on the new Perfect Dark I would be shocked if they weren't approached.

        That baggage is why MS is buying Activision since it depressed the price.

    • Psigun
      reply
      May 2, 2022 6:16 AM

      maybe they'll help square embrace making decent ports and remasters

    • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 2, 2022 6:28 AM

      *Microsoft buys embracer group for 2 billion*

      • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 2, 2022 6:40 AM

        Heh, yeah quite possible they try next year after Acti closes. Why not?

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 2, 2022 6:51 AM

        lol, embraced paid 1.3 billion for gearbox

    • AlphaMaj legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 2, 2022 6:39 AM

      One day we will ask, "Where were you when you were embraced?"

