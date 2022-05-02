Intel CEO believes 'semiconductor shortage will now drift into 2024' Where some tech companies expected the semiconductor famine could clear up by 2023, Intel's Pat Gelsinger is now expecting it could last into 2024.

Over the course of the last few years and especially over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, desire for electronic entertainment and further tech has exponentially increased, but with it, available stock has exponentially decreased as the supply of semiconductors remains in constant turmoil. Where many tech experts believed that we could finally get through the supply hurdle and get back to normal in 2023, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is a bit more pessimistic on the matter. Recently, Gelsinger opined that the semiconductor shortage could last well into 2024.

Gelsinger shared his recent thoughts on the semiconductor shortage in an interview with CNBC’s TechCheck podcast. During the conversation, Gelsinger spoke on a number of topics regarding Intel business and products. However, on the matter of semiconductors, he shared doubt that the situation would be back to normal even throughout the course of next year. Ultimately, Gelsinger believes the continued constraints on global chip crunch are unlikely to go away anytime soon.

Pat Gelsinger's pessimistic view on the end of the semiconductor famine comes despite the fact that Intel just boosted its production with the opening of a $3 billion USD expansion to its Oregon chip fab facility.

Where various groups were optimistic about getting through the shortage by 2023, Gelsinger shared less enthusiasm about the prospect due to factors such as the Russia/Ukraine conflict disrupting supplies of neon and other components.

That’s part of the reason that we believe the overall semiconductor shortage will now drift into 2024, from our earlier estimates in 2023, just because the shortages have now hit equipment and some of those factory ramps will be more challenged. ~ Pat Gelsinger

While some tech experts suggested that Ukraine and Russia’s conflict shouldn’t hurt chip supply too much, other factors have also come into play. Shanghai has faced shutdowns of factories due to an uptick of COVID issues, a matter Nintendo shared would affect its production of Switches in fiscal 2022. Toshiba also shared Gelsinger’s doubt about the matter being cleared up with any expedience, though Gelsinger’s forecast is the most drastic so far.

Pat Gelsinger’s forecast about how long it will take to overcome the semiconductor famine also comes on top of the fact that Intel just expanded one of its chip fab facilities to aid supply. With his prediction even in light of the recent company expansion, it would seem the semiconductor shortage is going to continue to be a burden on the tech industry for quite some time.