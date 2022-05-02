Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Intel CEO believes 'semiconductor shortage will now drift into 2024'

Where some tech companies expected the semiconductor famine could clear up by 2023, Intel's Pat Gelsinger is now expecting it could last into 2024.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
4

Over the course of the last few years and especially over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, desire for electronic entertainment and further tech has exponentially increased, but with it, available stock has exponentially decreased as the supply of semiconductors remains in constant turmoil. Where many tech experts believed that we could finally get through the supply hurdle and get back to normal in 2023, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is a bit more pessimistic on the matter. Recently, Gelsinger opined that the semiconductor shortage could last well into 2024.

Gelsinger shared his recent thoughts on the semiconductor shortage in an interview with CNBC’s TechCheck podcast. During the conversation, Gelsinger spoke on a number of topics regarding Intel business and products. However, on the matter of semiconductors, he shared doubt that the situation would be back to normal even throughout the course of next year. Ultimately, Gelsinger believes the continued constraints on global chip crunch are unlikely to go away anytime soon.

Intel Pat Gelsinger semiconductor famine Oregon chip fab facility
Pat Gelsinger's pessimistic view on the end of the semiconductor famine comes despite the fact that Intel just boosted its production with the opening of a $3 billion USD expansion to its Oregon chip fab facility.

Where various groups were optimistic about getting through the shortage by 2023, Gelsinger shared less enthusiasm about the prospect due to factors such as the Russia/Ukraine conflict disrupting supplies of neon and other components.

While some tech experts suggested that Ukraine and Russia’s conflict shouldn’t hurt chip supply too much, other factors have also come into play. Shanghai has faced shutdowns of factories due to an uptick of COVID issues, a matter Nintendo shared would affect its production of Switches in fiscal 2022. Toshiba also shared Gelsinger’s doubt about the matter being cleared up with any expedience, though Gelsinger’s forecast is the most drastic so far.

Pat Gelsinger’s forecast about how long it will take to overcome the semiconductor famine also comes on top of the fact that Intel just expanded one of its chip fab facilities to aid supply. With his prediction even in light of the recent company expansion, it would seem the semiconductor shortage is going to continue to be a burden on the tech industry for quite some time.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    May 2, 2022 10:18 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Intel CEO believes 'semiconductor shortage will now drift into 2024'

    • HL3dsx legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 2, 2022 11:27 AM

      It's here to stay. We'll have it for the next 5 years or so for sure.

    • azuvatar legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 2, 2022 12:02 PM

      Eh, after 2020, years now just kind of meld into one another, 2024 will be here before you know it and then they'll say the shortage will end by 2028 or something.

    • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 2, 2022 1:15 PM

      Scalping is already pretty unreal and it just won't stop. :(

      I'm lucky I got my PS5 and GTX 3070 anyway, and my next big tech purchase is a Prusa XL which I reserved last year.

      • dafugg legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 2, 2022 1:20 PM

        People were scalping US state department emergency and USPS regular passport appointments. People are still scalping US consulate appointments in India. For that last one you have to fill out an entire bogus DS160 to get the appointment. It’s insane.

    • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 2, 2022 3:41 PM

      Can we stop calling it a shortage, and just accept this is the new normal?

      • daggot legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 2, 2022 6:45 PM

        That's not how you generate clickbait.

Hello, Meet Lola