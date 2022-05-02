Buffett says he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25
During a recent meeting, investor Warren Buffett revealed he has no interest in Bitcoin.
It was at the recent Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting that CEO Warren Buffett was asked about his stance on Bitcoin. While Buffett has made himself a clear opposer of the cryptocurrency in the past, inquiring minds were curious as to whether or not that opinion had changed as of recent. However, Buffett reaffirmed his position on the matter, going as far to say that he wouldn’t buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25 dollars if given the opportunity.
During the recent Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting, Warren Buffett spoke to the merit of Bitcoin after he was questioned about it by an attendee.“If the people in this room owned all the farmland in the United States, and you offered me a 1 percent interest in it [for $25 billion] I’d write you a check this afternoon.” He went on to give a similar hypothetical for apartment housing. “Now if you told me you owned all of the Bitcoin in the world and you offered it to me for $25 I wouldn’t take it, because what would I do with it? I’ll have to sell it back to you one way or another. It isn’t going to do anything.”
Buffett’s makes it very clear where he stands on Bitcoin. His point also echoes some of the key criticisms held by naysayers of not just Bitcoin but cryptocurrency as a whole. Similar arguments could likely be made towards NFTs and blockchain technology as well.
It’s fascinating for such an influential investor to hold such an opinion towards Bitcoin, despite the sharp increase in value it’s seen in recent years as well as the boosted public interest in crypto trading. As for the things his company is actually investing in, Berkshire Hathaway recently raised its stake in Activision Blizzard from 2 to 9.5 percent.
Why would they continue to use it or accept it if one person controlled essentially the entirety of its existence? There’s only value in something when we all agree it has value. As soon as one person bought all the receipts the world would say “fuck this” and move on. Especially in its current state of not having any government backing, insurance, or regulation.
When it very first started one person probably had all the bitcoin for one instant but the reason Bitcoin and any other cryptocurrency have become popular is that anyone could “mine” their own coins. So yeah, for a fleeting moment one person held all the cards but then thousands of others also got their own piece of the pie. Bitcoin is a finite resource so at some point there will be no more mining and one person could hold all the cards. If they did, what incentive would anyone else have to continue acknowledging that it has any sort of value?
That hasn't stopped Buffett from being as rapacious as any other billionaire, that is how one becomes a billionaire in the first place.
The man who was already known as one of the wealthiest people on the planet has tripled his net worth in the last decade. He is shit talking Bitcoin because he doesn't believe in it as an investment vehicle, that's it. Desperation doesn't factor into anything at all because "making number go up" is all that matters to him.
In the Slashdot discussion on this it was pointed out that Buffett has a history of preferring tangible assets versus just, I guess, nontangibles. So Bitcoin fails that test even if it was a good idea.
Not that he's wrong and not that it's insignificant, but it's mostly on-brand for him. He even trots out the farmland example in his comment.
