Buffett says he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25

During a recent meeting, investor Warren Buffett revealed he has no interest in Bitcoin.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
30

It was at the recent Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting that CEO Warren Buffett was asked about his stance on Bitcoin. While Buffett has made himself a clear opposer of the cryptocurrency in the past, inquiring minds were curious as to whether or not that opinion had changed as of recent. However, Buffett reaffirmed his position on the matter, going as far to say that he wouldn’t buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25 dollars if given the opportunity.

During the recent Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting, Warren Buffett spoke to the merit of Bitcoin after he was questioned about it by an attendee.“If the people in this room owned all the farmland in the United States, and you offered me a 1 percent interest in it [for $25 billion] I’d write you a check this afternoon.” He went on to give a similar hypothetical for apartment housing. “Now if you told me you owned all of the Bitcoin in the world and you offered it to me for $25 I wouldn’t take it, because what would I do with it? I’ll have to sell it back to you one way or another. It isn’t going to do anything.”

warren buffett bitcoin

Buffett’s makes it very clear where he stands on Bitcoin. His point also echoes some of the key criticisms held by naysayers of not just Bitcoin but cryptocurrency as a whole. Similar arguments could likely be made towards NFTs and blockchain technology as well.

It’s fascinating for such an influential investor to hold such an opinion towards Bitcoin, despite the sharp increase in value it’s seen in recent years as well as the boosted public interest in crypto trading. As for the things his company is actually investing in, Berkshire Hathaway recently raised its stake in Activision Blizzard from 2 to 9.5 percent.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    May 2, 2022 12:20 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Buffett says he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25

    • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 2, 2022 12:30 PM

      I'm not a huge bitcoin fan either- but I'd buy it all for $25.

    • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 2, 2022 12:33 PM

      If one person owned all of the bitcoins, doesn't that make them worthless?

      • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 2, 2022 12:34 PM

        I don't think so. Can you explain why?

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 2, 2022 12:56 PM

          “Here’s this thing that literally no one else uses as currency. Please give me some of your goods or FIAT currency for it.”

          • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
            reply
            May 2, 2022 12:58 PM

            Owning all the bitcoins doesn't mean no one uses it.

            • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              May 2, 2022 12:59 PM

              I don’t think so. Can you explain who else would be using it?

              • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
                reply
                May 2, 2022 1:02 PM

                Anyone who would be using it, would be using it. Surely there exists a price that you could offer to buy all the bitcoin in the world. When you finish that last transaction and finally own all the bitcoin, all the people and businesses that currently use bitcoin don't suddenly vanish.

                • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  May 2, 2022 1:06 PM

                  Why would they continue to use it or accept it if one person controlled essentially the entirety of its existence? There’s only value in something when we all agree it has value. As soon as one person bought all the receipts the world would say “fuck this” and move on. Especially in its current state of not having any government backing, insurance, or regulation.

                  • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    May 2, 2022 1:09 PM

                    Why would the world do that? If it can be used, I could still buy it.

                    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                      reply
                      May 2, 2022 1:10 PM

                      Only if the owner of all bitcoin wanted to sell it to you. Because he'd be the only one who had it.

                      • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
                        reply
                        May 2, 2022 1:11 PM

                        That's correct.

                        • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                          reply
                          May 2, 2022 1:23 PM

                          And to everyone’s point if one person owned all bitcoin you can’t do anything with it. It would be the same as if I had every US dollar and the government couldn’t make more. It becomes worthless.

                          • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
                            reply
                            May 2, 2022 1:27 PM

                            Why can't you use it?

                            • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                              reply
                              May 2, 2022 1:33 PM

                              If I own all of something no one else can use it unless I want them to. In this theoretical example I own all bitcoin or US dollars or whatever. You trying to use it as currency doesn’t work unless I want you to. I choose to simply hold it all.

                              This isn’t a difficult concept to understand.

                              • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
                                reply
                                May 2, 2022 1:34 PM

                                Yes, so if I own all the bitcoin and choose to sell it, you're saying no one would buy?

                                • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                                  reply
                                  May 2, 2022 1:38 PM

                                  People can want it yes but that isn’t what’s been talked about. It was about simply owning it all. You’d be foolish to want to buy a currency from one person anyways.

                                  • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
                                    reply
                                    May 2, 2022 1:40 PM

                                    If people want it, doesn't that make it not worthless?

                                    • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
                                      reply
                                      May 2, 2022 1:42 PM

                                      You can stretch that sure but people want worthless stuff all the time. When we say worthless we generally mean little to no value. Not that someone person somewhere wants something. We say this because there is always some nutbag who wants anything you have.

                                    • Herman Toothrot legacy 10 years mercury mega
                                      reply
                                      May 2, 2022 7:15 PM

                                      Why would anybody want it at that point?

                                • Herman Toothrot legacy 10 years mercury mega
                                  reply
                                  May 2, 2022 7:15 PM

                                  Why would they? Let's try a thought experiment. If I create a brand new cryptocurrencty and offer to sell you $10,000 worth of it and no one else has any of it, are you buying? If so, please DM me.

            • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              May 2, 2022 1:03 PM

              It would indeed implicitly mean no one else was using it.

              • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
                reply
                May 2, 2022 1:07 PM

                How so? If you bought all the toilet paper in the world, people would still want to wipe their buttholes.

                • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  May 2, 2022 1:08 PM

                  Toilet paper is a physical object that is necessary in a modern world, that’s not even remotely close to the same thing.

                • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  May 2, 2022 1:09 PM

                  But they'd be using something other than TP to do it.

                  Bitcoin has a finite space; if you own it all, you own it all - no one can make more.

                  You could mine something else if you really needed a cryptocurrency... but lets be honest, no one really does.

                  • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    May 2, 2022 1:11 PM

                    If you owned all the bitcoin, I don't see why that would stop everyone in the world from still wanting bitcoin. There would still be people wanting to buy bitcoin.

                    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                      reply
                      May 2, 2022 1:14 PM

                      If you don't see that then you don't understand how currencies work.

                      • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
                        reply
                        May 2, 2022 1:17 PM

                        That's a big possibility. I'm just thinking how if someone had all the bitcoin and wanted to sell them, I could still see a lot of people wanting to buy.

                      • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
                        reply
                        May 2, 2022 1:19 PM

                        I mean, when bitcoin started, one person had all the bitcoin, or is that not true?

                        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
                          reply
                          May 2, 2022 1:20 PM

                          In an abstract way, don’t they still? It’s generated by math right

                        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                          reply
                          May 2, 2022 1:33 PM

                          No, that is not really true. Indeed not all of it has yet been hashed. There can be 21 million and only about 18.5 have been mined so far.

                          • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
                            reply
                            May 2, 2022 1:36 PM

                            At some point in the past, one person had all the bitcoins currently mined, correct?

                        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                          reply
                          May 2, 2022 1:39 PM

                          When it very first started one person probably had all the bitcoin for one instant but the reason Bitcoin and any other cryptocurrency have become popular is that anyone could “mine” their own coins. So yeah, for a fleeting moment one person held all the cards but then thousands of others also got their own piece of the pie. Bitcoin is a finite resource so at some point there will be no more mining and one person could hold all the cards. If they did, what incentive would anyone else have to continue acknowledging that it has any sort of value?

                        • Herman Toothrot legacy 10 years mercury mega
                          reply
                          May 2, 2022 7:17 PM

                          When bitcoin started, it was also worthless. It only gained value as more people bought in.

                • rick legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  May 2, 2022 5:54 PM

                  I think you are making a false equivalence here

      • m0rfus legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 2, 2022 1:08 PM

        this thread is worthless
        collapse thread

      • FlatlineDixay legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 2, 2022 6:13 PM

        Bitcoin ain’t cocaine, brother!

    • Halen legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 2, 2022 1:05 PM

      Of course, dude is already rich and doesn't need or want for anything--when was the last time if ever, that he experienced true desperation?

      • owtwerd legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 2, 2022 1:15 PM

        True desperation is a pretty high bar.

      • daroach1414 legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 2, 2022 2:35 PM

        I don’t think that has anything to do with anything.

        • Halen legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          May 2, 2022 4:49 PM

          No it's not the point of his statement, I get that, but it's also mostly true and kind of makes the statement silly in context.

          • daroach1414 legacy 10 years
            reply
            May 2, 2022 4:53 PM

            It’s not really silly at all from his point of view and the types of things he invests in.

        • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 2, 2022 6:36 PM

          It means he doesn't appreciate a get rich quick scheme. Instead he focuses on boring concepts like actual value.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 2, 2022 6:43 PM

        That hasn't stopped Buffett from being as rapacious as any other billionaire, that is how one becomes a billionaire in the first place.

        The man who was already known as one of the wealthiest people on the planet has tripled his net worth in the last decade. He is shit talking Bitcoin because he doesn't believe in it as an investment vehicle, that's it. Desperation doesn't factor into anything at all because "making number go up" is all that matters to him.

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 2, 2022 2:04 PM

      In the Slashdot discussion on this it was pointed out that Buffett has a history of preferring tangible assets versus just, I guess, nontangibles. So Bitcoin fails that test even if it was a good idea.

      Not that he's wrong and not that it's insignificant, but it's mostly on-brand for him. He even trots out the farmland example in his comment.

    • RyDogg1 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 2, 2022 2:21 PM

      That's because Buffett doesn't want to destabilize the dollar nor governments. Regardless of your thoughts around cryptocurrencies they are being hijacked by the WRONG people.

