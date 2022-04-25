Evening Reading - April 25, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews. It's Monday night! Let's recap this eventful day with the latest edition of Evening Reading.
- Twitter (TWTR) accepts Elon Musk's $44 billion deal
- Ubisoft rumored to be preparing itself for sale
- Google Pixel Watch prototype potentially leaked
- Musk says Boring Co. will attempt to build a working Hyperloop 'in the coming years'
- Apple retail workers at Cumberland Mall in Atlanta have filed to unionize
- Gran Turismo 7's 1.13 Update adds new cars and 24-hour Spa layout
- Diablo Immortal gets launch date and PC version with controller support
- Digital Services Act provisional agreement in EU aims to boost online regulation
- Bored Ape Yacht Club Instagram & Discord hacked, resulting in massive NFT scam
- Dogecoin (DOGE) jumps 20% on news of Musk Twitter (TWTR) deal
The dream indoor hot tub
What if we kissed in the Gamecube jacuzzi? pic.twitter.com/TExB4yKSSa— Moon Dragon (@frozenaesthetic) April 24, 2022
I see your Xbox Jacuzzi and raise you one GameCube Jacuzzi.
Elden Crossing
모여봐요 엘데의 숲 #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/PfXYkyDr13— 우누🎮 (@unoobang) April 23, 2022
The crossover we didn't know we needed.
What was he thinking?
Prime NPC behavior right there.
If Adam West was in The Batman
The Batman Starring Adam West.. Coming Soon! pic.twitter.com/pE11DcBQbS— Corridor (@CorridorDigital) April 24, 2022
You know what... I would watch this.
The problem with Netflix
The fall of Netflix... https://t.co/FNXg1ppwyV pic.twitter.com/cTu32lUwk0— Prequel Memes (@rPrequelMemes) April 25, 2022
You were the chosen one!
Pedro Pascal lie-detector test
This man is a gem.
The goodest boys and girls at PAX East
Retweet if they are good doggos #PAXEast pic.twitter.com/RotPPR5zhT— David Leavitt @ PAX EAST (@David_Leavitt) April 25, 2022
The real MVPs of the show.
Art + Life
April 25, 2022
Your daily fill of wholesomeness.
Today at Twitter HQ
BREAKING: exclusive footage of @elonmusk's first day at twitter pic.twitter.com/nlx1FSKssR— wsbmod (@wsbmod) April 25, 2022
Oh, by the way, Elon Musk bought Twitter.
