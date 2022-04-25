New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
Evening Reading - April 25, 2022

It's Monday night, so let's close out the day with some Evening Reading.

Donovan Erskine
Good evening, Shacknews. It's Monday night! Let's recap this eventful day with the latest edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The dream indoor hot tub

I see your Xbox Jacuzzi and raise you one GameCube Jacuzzi.

Elden Crossing

The crossover we didn't know we needed.

What was he thinking?

Prime NPC behavior right there.

If Adam West was in The Batman

You know what... I would watch this.

The problem with Netflix

You were the chosen one!

Pedro Pascal lie-detector test

This man is a gem.

The goodest boys and girls at PAX East

The real MVPs of the show.

Art + Life

Your daily fill of wholesomeness. 

Today at Twitter HQ

Oh, by the way, Elon Musk bought Twitter.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

