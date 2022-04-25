Evening Reading - April 25, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews. It's Monday night! Let's recap this eventful day with the latest edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The dream indoor hot tub

What if we kissed in the Gamecube jacuzzi? pic.twitter.com/TExB4yKSSa — Moon Dragon (@frozenaesthetic) April 24, 2022

I see your Xbox Jacuzzi and raise you one GameCube Jacuzzi.

Elden Crossing

The crossover we didn't know we needed.

What was he thinking?

Prime NPC behavior right there.

If Adam West was in The Batman

The Batman Starring Adam West.. Coming Soon! pic.twitter.com/pE11DcBQbS — Corridor (@CorridorDigital) April 24, 2022

You know what... I would watch this.

The problem with Netflix

You were the chosen one!

Pedro Pascal lie-detector test

This man is a gem.

The goodest boys and girls at PAX East

Retweet if they are good doggos #PAXEast pic.twitter.com/RotPPR5zhT — David Leavitt @ PAX EAST (@David_Leavitt) April 25, 2022

The real MVPs of the show.

Art + Life

Your daily fill of wholesomeness.

Today at Twitter HQ

BREAKING: exclusive footage of @elonmusk's first day at twitter pic.twitter.com/nlx1FSKssR — wsbmod (@wsbmod) April 25, 2022

Oh, by the way, Elon Musk bought Twitter.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.