Google Pixel Watch prototype potentially leaked Google may soon unveil its first Pixel smartwatch, according to new leaks.

With how fast information travels these days, it’s rare that any major product gets announced without at least some minor leaks or rumors prior to its official unveiling. That may be the exact case at Google, as new leaks have pointed to the existence of a Pixel smartwatch. Though no official word has come from the company, several images of the alleged prototype have surfaced online.

Prototype images of the Google Pixel Watch first made their way onto Android Central earlier this morning. These images come from an anonymous source that claimed to have found them in a restaurant in the United States. The images show a circular watch face, with a small crown similar to what we see on the Apple Watch. Images of the bottom of the watch also reveal that there is a button next to the crown.

We also get a look at the proprietary Google bands that the Pixel Watch uses. They’re completely detachable, as images show the device separated from its bands, as well as the magnetic ports used to attach them. Though there are no images of the watch face while in use, we do see the Google “G” illuminate on the face in one image, which is likely seen when powering the watch on.

Google is set to hold its I/O event next month. If the Pixel Watch does indeed exist, there’s a solid chance that it could get its proper reveal here.

There had already been rumors that Google was developing a smartwatch to compete with the others on the market, and this round of leaks points towards the likelihood of that being the case. That said, this is all leaks and rumors, for now. Until we get official word from Google, any and all of the information shared could turn out to be inaccurate. For the latest news in the world of technology, stick with Shacknews.