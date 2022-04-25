Musk says Boring Co. will attempt to build a working Hyperloop 'in the coming years' Elon Musk tweeted about The Boring Company's potential Hyperloop plans following the company securing around $675 million in funding.

It seems like talk of Elon Musk’s plans for a Hyperloop tunnel system have returns and could be on track to something substantial if Musk himself is to be believed. According to Musk, The Boring Company is set to build a working Hyperloop to alleviate traffic and this working instance should be ready “in the coming years.”

The Hyperloop has been off and on in discussion between Musk and other entities for years now, but this recent conversation comes from Musk himself in response to tweets regarding the cities with the worst traffic in the world. Responding a few times to the original post, Musk mentioned “in the coming years, Boring Co will attempt to build a working Hyperloop.” Musk’s interest in bringing up the Hyperloop again might not be fluff either, as it comes comes just after The Boring Company recently secured around $675 million USD in a Series C funding round, pushing the company’s valuation up to around $5.7 billion, as reported by TechCrunch. In fact, The Boring Company itself suggested it would begin "full-scale testing" on a Hyperloop project later in 2022.

Hyperloop testing at full-scale begins later this year. — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) April 25, 2022

So far, The Boring Company has only one working instance of something similar to the Hyperloop concept. Though the company has several contracted projects in various cities, its current best example is an enclosed tunnel in Las Vegas in which Tesla vehicles transport customers through about a 1.7 mile stretch of underground tunnels near the Las Vegas Convention Center. In 2021, the company secured permit to expand the Vegas system to a 29-mile stretch that would encompass various casino stops, as well as the NFL Las Vegas Raiders Stadium and the McCarran International Airport.

The Boring Company has already established a small version of what Elon Musk has been describing as a Hyperloop for years. It is expected to expand the concept and build out the system over the next few years.

Strangely, Musk also included suggestion that underground systems are “immune to surface weather conditions,” citing subways as a prime example despite issues of flooding affecting various established subway systems such as that in New York City. Hopefully, whatever plans The Boring Company have for a Hyperloop include that consideration as we continue to watch for further developments over the course of the coming years.