Evening Reading - April 20, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy 420!

I hope you had a truly excellent day.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a puzzle that features some unique logic as well as a bunch of interesting constraints!

Datto has some thoughts on Master Vow of the Disciple

If you've had a chance to complete Master Vow of the Disciple, what are your thoughts?

Time to learn about garbage systems in the US

New York is such a small island, it's fascinating to hear how the city handles its waste.

Consider your sandwich cuts

s c i e n c e pic.twitter.com/ulDNVtmXP8 — Nathan W. Pyle (@nathanwpyle) April 20, 2022

Triangles are best.

Impostor discovered!

That is not a kitty.

You all still wearing masks out there?

The new peer pressure to unmask is unreal.



Psychologically speaking the only reason *ME* wearing a mask could make *YOU* uncomfortable is if you KNOW it is selfish behavior & you are the person in the wrong.



This is “if we all behave badly no one is behaving badly” mentality — Tallsquall #DemandBetterNews🌪 (@Tallsquall) April 19, 2022

Stay safe out there people.

Just people vibing

Not a cellphone in sight. Just ppl living in the moment. pic.twitter.com/jgdNfBW91I — Vanessinator 🤖 T-80085 (@ilovejohnkimble) April 19, 2022

Back in the good old days before phones.

This is not what I would expect from an official government account

Vapo McJuicy?! pic.twitter.com/6FYyxcwBhl — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) April 20, 2022

Vapo McJuicy. What a character.

Oh no

This is why math is important, kids. pic.twitter.com/tnxJ46f2Oa — TG (@TG22110) April 19, 2022

Oh no no no.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out this photo of Rad having a nap. He loves a good nap. Now, before you go down for a nap, how about you download Shackpets and upload some images of your own furry friend? We'd love to see them!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.