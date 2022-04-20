New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - April 20, 2022

It's the dankest of days in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy 420!

I hope you had a truly excellent day.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a puzzle that features some unique logic as well as a bunch of interesting constraints!

Datto has some thoughts on Master Vow of the Disciple

If you've had a chance to complete Master Vow of the Disciple, what are your thoughts?

Time to learn about garbage systems in the US

New York is such a small island, it's fascinating to hear how the city handles its waste.

Consider your sandwich cuts

Triangles are best.

Impostor discovered!

That is not a kitty.

You all still wearing masks out there?

Stay safe out there people.

Just people vibing

Back in the good old days before phones.

This is not what I would expect from an official government account

Vapo McJuicy. What a character.

Oh no

Oh no no no.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out this photo of Rad having a nap. He loves a good nap. Now, before you go down for a nap, how about you download Shackpets and upload some images of your own furry friend? We'd love to see them!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola