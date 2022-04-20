Evening Reading - April 20, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- RiffTrax: The Game will put your cinematic trash-talking to the test
- Souldiers enlists players in a solid mix of pixels & platforming
- Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2022 earnings results and conference call transcript
- Elon Musk says that Tesla Optimus robot will be worth more than the car business in the long run
- Musk says Tesla (TSLA) Robo Taxi will reach volume production in 2024
- Tesla (TSLA) lost a month of build volume from Shanghai factory COVID shutdown
- Nearly 50% of Teslas made in Q1 have a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack
- Q1 2022 Tesla (TSLA) Solar deployments fell 48% year-over-year
- Tesla (TSLA) now has $18 billion in cash on their balance sheet
- Tesla (TSLA) reports 32.9% automotive gross margin in Q1 2022
- Tesla (TSLA) says inflation and COVID outbreaks continue to strain supply chain
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Happy 420!
Happy 420! pic.twitter.com/Vg7LaxI40h— Tegridy Farms (@tegridyfarms) April 20, 2022
I hope you had a truly excellent day.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a puzzle that features some unique logic as well as a bunch of interesting constraints!
Datto has some thoughts on Master Vow of the Disciple
If you've had a chance to complete Master Vow of the Disciple, what are your thoughts?
Time to learn about garbage systems in the US
New York is such a small island, it's fascinating to hear how the city handles its waste.
Consider your sandwich cuts
s c i e n c e pic.twitter.com/ulDNVtmXP8— Nathan W. Pyle (@nathanwpyle) April 20, 2022
Triangles are best.
Impostor discovered!
That is not a kitty.
You all still wearing masks out there?
The new peer pressure to unmask is unreal.— Tallsquall #DemandBetterNews🌪 (@Tallsquall) April 19, 2022
Psychologically speaking the only reason *ME* wearing a mask could make *YOU* uncomfortable is if you KNOW it is selfish behavior & you are the person in the wrong.
This is “if we all behave badly no one is behaving badly” mentality
Stay safe out there people.
Just people vibing
Not a cellphone in sight. Just ppl living in the moment. pic.twitter.com/jgdNfBW91I— Vanessinator 🤖 T-80085 (@ilovejohnkimble) April 19, 2022
Back in the good old days before phones.
This is not what I would expect from an official government account
Vapo McJuicy?! pic.twitter.com/6FYyxcwBhl— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) April 20, 2022
Vapo McJuicy. What a character.
Oh no
This is why math is important, kids. pic.twitter.com/tnxJ46f2Oa— TG (@TG22110) April 19, 2022
Oh no no no.
