ARK 2 will be developed on Unreal Engine 5 Studio Wildcard recently revealed that its latest dinosaur survival sandbox will be using Unreal Engine 5 as its foundation.

ARK 2 is set to bring a new era of the popular dinosaur survival sandbox to players and fans around the world sometime in 2022. Those who have played a lot of the first game might be curious to know how Studio Wildcard intends to up the ante. Well, for one, it would appear that the studio is building up ARK 2 in a new engine. Studio Wildcard recently revealed that ARK 2 is being developed using Unreal Engine 5.

The developers behind ARK 2 shared this tidbit in a recent Twitter post in proximity to the recent State of Unreal livestream presentation. According to the recent post, Studio Wildcard has announced that it is one of many studios utilizing Unreal Engine 5 for its upcoming game. This isn’t too much of a leap in development as the original ARK: Survival Evolved was already utilizing Unreal Engine 4. Nonetheless, it would appear Studio Wildcard is more than ready to jump into the next generation of Unreal and up its game with everything the new iteration of the engine offers.

Originally shown at The Game Awards 2021, ARK 2 will reportedly be utilizing the newly out-of-beta Unreal Engine 5 in development.

ARK 2 was part of a number of groups that announced they would be utilizing Unreal Engine 5, which just launched out of beta on April 5, 2022. Other announcements around that same time included that of Crystal Dynamics, which revealed it was working on a new Tomb Raider game in Unreal Engine 5. Before that, other high profile announcements included The Witcher 4 switching to UE 5 as its foundation for development as well.

ARK 2 was teased by Studio Wildcard at The Game Awards 2021, where it was showcased in a cinematic trailer featuring Vin Diesel. Though we still don’t have a window for when the game will launch in 2022, it seems as though Studio Wildcard will be utilizing the best software available in a developmental environment it should be familiar with at this point. As we await further details such as a launch date, stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates.