New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

ARK 2 will be developed on Unreal Engine 5

Studio Wildcard recently revealed that its latest dinosaur survival sandbox will be using Unreal Engine 5 as its foundation.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

ARK 2 is set to bring a new era of the popular dinosaur survival sandbox to players and fans around the world sometime in 2022. Those who have played a lot of the first game might be curious to know how Studio Wildcard intends to up the ante. Well, for one, it would appear that the studio is building up ARK 2 in a new engine. Studio Wildcard recently revealed that ARK 2 is being developed using Unreal Engine 5.

The developers behind ARK 2 shared this tidbit in a recent Twitter post in proximity to the recent State of Unreal livestream presentation. According to the recent post, Studio Wildcard has announced that it is one of many studios utilizing Unreal Engine 5 for its upcoming game. This isn’t too much of a leap in development as the original ARK: Survival Evolved was already utilizing Unreal Engine 4. Nonetheless, it would appear Studio Wildcard is more than ready to jump into the next generation of Unreal and up its game with everything the new iteration of the engine offers.

Originally shown at The Game Awards 2021, ARK 2 will reportedly be utilizing the newly out-of-beta Unreal Engine 5 in development.
Originally shown at The Game Awards 2021, ARK 2 will reportedly be utilizing the newly out-of-beta Unreal Engine 5 in development.

ARK 2 was part of a number of groups that announced they would be utilizing Unreal Engine 5, which just launched out of beta on April 5, 2022. Other announcements around that same time included that of Crystal Dynamics, which revealed it was working on a new Tomb Raider game in Unreal Engine 5. Before that, other high profile announcements included The Witcher 4 switching to UE 5 as its foundation for development as well.

ARK 2 was teased by Studio Wildcard at The Game Awards 2021, where it was showcased in a cinematic trailer featuring Vin Diesel. Though we still don’t have a window for when the game will launch in 2022, it seems as though Studio Wildcard will be utilizing the best software available in a developmental environment it should be familiar with at this point. As we await further details such as a launch date, stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola