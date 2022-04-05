Watch the State of Unreal April 2022 livestream here Here's where you can watch Epic Games' State of Unreal showcase livestream.

Epic Games’ Unreal Engine is the foundation that so many games, both big and small, are built on. The company will share updates on the engine, and potentially some news on other areas of its business in a State of Unreal presentation today. If you’re curious to learn what the developer has in store, here is how you can watch the State of Unreal April 2022 livestream.

Epic Games will stream the State of Unreal livestream on its YouTube and Twitch channels today, April 5, at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. If you don’t feel like leaving Shacknews, you can watch the presentation using the video embed above. Epic Games has not confirmed how long the presentation will last.

Epic Games has also neglected to share exactly what news they’ll be going over in the announcement. With it being titled “State of Unreal” and being hosted on those channels, it’s likely that we’ll get our latest update on Unreal Engine 5, the latest iteration of the company’s famous gaming engine. Most recently, we learned that the next game in The Witcher series will be built using Unreal Engine 5. Perhaps we’ll learn about more games that are being built on the new engine.

It’s also possible that we could learn more about Epic Games’ premier titles. Fortnite has just seen its latest surge in popularity with the addition of Zero Build modes as well as a fundraiser that raised $144 million for Ukrainian relief. In other corners of Epic Games, Rocket League recently launched a mobile game with Sideswipe. It wouldn’t shock us if Epic Games shared updates on these titles during the broadcast.

That’s how you can watch the State of Unreal April 2022 livestream and what we expect to see. If you’re not able to tune in, you can expect to read about any potential news on Shacknews’ Epic Games topic page.