Fortnite finishes two-week donation period with $144M for Ukraine Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 kicked off its first two weeks with all proceeds going towards Ukraine relief and that appears to be a substantial number.

Epic Games has been among those in the gaming industry looking to assist the ongoing relief effort in Ukraine. In a sincere act of charity, Epic took the money-printing machine that is Fortnite and directed all proceeds to go towards humanitarian relief in the war-torn nation. After a two-week period, Epic has concluded its charity effort with over $144 million USD raised for charities directly assisting with aid.

Our deepest thanks to everyone who joined us in supporting humanitarian relief efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine.



Together with the Fortnite community and @Xbox, we raised $144 million USD for @DirectRelief @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees and @WCKitchen. pic.twitter.com/lPAa8lmfJn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 4, 2022

The total was unveiled on the Fortnite Twitter account on Monday, as well as through a very brief email to the press. PR representatives for Fortnite added that the company would not be taking further interviews on the subject, instead referring users to the Fortnite website post regarding the Ukrainian relief effort.

The $144 million total includes all proceeds collected from V-Buck packs, Fortnite Crew subscriptions and renewals, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs across Fortnite on both PC and Xbox platforms. As noted on the Fortnite website post, all donations go directly to Direct Relief, UNICEF, the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and World Central Kitchen. Epic has worked to expedite all donations, sending from its existing funds as purchases are made, but before any money from Epic's payment partners clear.

Epic's charity drive for Fortnite was a particularly magnanimous gesture as it began immediately upon the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, in hopes that the arrival of Doctor Strange and other guest characters would drive purchases. No word on what's next from Epic, as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

We'll continue to watch the gaming world and its reaction to the war in Ukraine. If you also wish to help those affected, here are some organizations you can donate to for relief.