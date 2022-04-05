New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Unreal Engine 5.0 launches for developers today

The latest iteration of UE5 is available for developers to begin working with as of the State of Unreal presentation today.
TJ Denzer
4

Unreal Engine 5 has been a promising new chapter for Epic Game’s state-of-the-art media creation environment since it was first announced, and it has continued to look better as Epic has brought more options and features to the toolbox. As of today, Unreal Engine 5 has gotten its latest major update. Unreal Engine 5.0 is out today for developers to begin working within their creative endeavors.

The Unreal Engine 5.0 update and its release were announced during the State of Unreal presentation on April 5, 2022. The update is set to bring the latest tools and quality-of-life improvements to the UE5 ecosystem. Alongside this, Epic Games announced that Fortnite is being officially flipped over to Unreal Engine 5 as its Chapter 3 carries on in Season 2. Unreal Engine 5.0 also includes a new starter game in the form of Lyra to show off more of what the new generation of Unreal can do and help creatives learn more about the new engine quickly. That said, the big deal here is that developers can begin utilizing Unreal Engine 5.0 immediately.

The State of Unreal 2022 presentation today was a major showing for Unreal. We’ve seen bits and pieces of updates on the new engine, but today was one of the first major looks at everything in action from a development standpoint in Unreal Engine 5. Epic has repped tools like Lumen and Nanite frequently, citing the streamlining they should bring to lighting and polygon arrangement respectively. We also got to see a major demonstration of Unreal Engine 5 in a Matrix Awakens game demo that was revealed at The Game Awards 2021.

With Unreal Engine 5.0 in play, developers should have the latest tools they need to begin or improve upon media creation in the UE ecosystem. Stay tuned for more updates and reveals on Unreal Engine 5 right here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

      April 5, 2022 8:28 AM

      So about 2 years until the first UE5 game? But, I think some of the larger studios have already had access to it, right?

        April 5, 2022 8:32 AM

        According to the presentation, and I didn't know this, but the latest release of Fortnite is completely on Unreal Engine 5 now.

          April 5, 2022 8:34 AM

          Makes sense the internal team would have a an edge.

