Ark 2 with Vin Diesel revealed at The Game Awards Ark: Survival Evolved is getting a sequel and it's going big, complete with Vin Diesel.

ARK: Survival Evolved has been exploring prehistoric environments for years, but now it's time to explore the next frontier. During The Game Awards on Thursday, an all-new ARK game was revealed for the first time. And it's got Vin Diesel on board!

For the moment, there aren't many details to go on based on what was shown Thursday night. Viewers got to check out a cool cinematic showing a human tribe taking on some of the big, bad beasts that ARK's world has to offer. According to a press release from Studio Wildcard's representatives, more information about ARK 2, what's being called a star-studded cast, and the developer's plans for the game will come on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, those watching The Game Awards also got to take a first look at ARK: The Animated Series. This will further flesh out the world of ARK: Survival Evolved and is also set to feature a number of big-name Hollywood actors, including Diesel and Gladiator lead actor Russell Crowe. Like ARK 2, more information on ARK: The Animated Series is expected to come on Friday morning.

ARK II is coming soon, presumably to PC and consoles. ARK: The Animated Series is set to premiere in 2022.