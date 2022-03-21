New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2

Evening Reading - March 21, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today Simon tackles a puzzle that uses several constraints. There are killer cages, thermos, and even lines that require non-repeating consecutive digits. Sometimes the sudokus with the most constraints are the easiest ones.

Shark Tank hears from a company making batteries for EVs

What a clever idea, I wonder how this company is performing these days.

Let's learn about skin

I hope you're taking care of yours!

King of the Hill screens

I think it's time for another full rewatch of King of the Hill.

I don't like this

Please use real furniture.

Donkey Kong meet and greet

He's still got it!

Look at Kirby's little hat!

He loves a spot of fishing.

Super Mario 64 x 15

Why so many Marios?

Name that movie!

So creative.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out this photo of Rad from when he was a baby kitten! He's so cute. You can see more photos like this over on Shackpets!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola