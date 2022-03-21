Evening Reading - March 21, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Ghostwire: Tokyo review: A striking city of spirits
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's laughs don't always read the room
- Guardian Gab: Sam & Bill give their thoughts on Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of March 21, 2022
- Apple Studio Display has 64GB of storage capacity, only uses 2GB
- ARCREVO World Tour 2022 will include DNF Duel, GG Strive & a $200k pot
- An NPC in Elden Ring is stealing players' runes
- SEC proposes rules for climate-related disclosures by public companies
- Apple TV app removes rent and buy options from Android TV and Google TV
- Summer Games Done Quick 2022 will be an in-person event
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Today Simon tackles a puzzle that uses several constraints. There are killer cages, thermos, and even lines that require non-repeating consecutive digits. Sometimes the sudokus with the most constraints are the easiest ones.
Shark Tank hears from a company making batteries for EVs
What a clever idea, I wonder how this company is performing these days.
Let's learn about skin
I hope you're taking care of yours!
King of the Hill screens
March 21, 2022
I think it's time for another full rewatch of King of the Hill.
I don't like this
Yeah just put your keys on the Jable pic.twitter.com/YRzSMiA1vh— ReMarkably bad (@UpsetPancakes) March 20, 2022
Please use real furniture.
Donkey Kong meet and greet
March 21, 2022
He's still got it!
Look at Kirby's little hat!
Just #Kirby fishing. pic.twitter.com/QsvZwPV1d4— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 21, 2022
He loves a spot of fishing.
Super Mario 64 x 15
Welcome to my personal hell pic.twitter.com/0RzmnXq6h4— Akfamilyhome (@Akfamilyhome) March 20, 2022
Why so many Marios?
Name that movie!
KUNG FU PANDA pic.twitter.com/V9oSpqAeV8— LowCostcosplay (@lowcostcosplayy) March 19, 2022
So creative.
