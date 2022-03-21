Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of March 21, 2022 Here's what you can expect from the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.

How's it going, Shackers? It's a new week, and we've got an exciting week ahead over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Here is what we've got up our sleeves in the livestreaming department for the next several days.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of March 21, 2022

You can find all our streams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. Introduce yourself to our host and enjoy the community!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET The Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Retail Therapy with Greg, Blake, and Rod Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Big Team Building - Staff Halo livestream Thursday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Movie Night with Pop! Goes the Culture! Friday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

If you like the content that we produce over on our Twitch channel, and you're looking for another way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing. Amazon Prime subscribers can redeem a free subscription every month to use anywhere on Twitch via Prime Gaming.

For more Shacknews goodness, check out our content libraries over on the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.