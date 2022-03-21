New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ARCREVO World Tour 2022 will include DNF Duel, GG Strive & a $200k pot

The upcoming Dungeon Fighter Online fighting game will join Guilty Gear Strive in the ARCREVO World Tour 2022 circuit.
TJ Denzer
1

With so much good going on with Guilty Gear Strive, one could be forgiven for not realizing Arc System Works is also working on a fighting game adaptation of Nexon’s Dungeon Fighter Online. DNF Duel is a collaborative project between ArcSys, Nexon, Neople, and Eighting, and it’s finally got a release date for June. More importantly, it’s going to be joining the ARCREVO World Tour 2022 alongside Guilty Gear Strive with $100,000 prize pools on the line for each game.

DNF Duel’s release date and inclusion in ARCREVO World Tour 2022 were announced in a new trailer posted on the DNF Duel YouTube channel. DNF Duel has been announcing characters and having betas to help the dev teams spruce it up ahead of launch, and that launch has finally been announced. DNF Duel is officially coming to PS4, PS5, and PC on June 28, 2022. That wasn’t all though. DNF Duel is getting a major start in competitive play out of the gate. It’ll be part of the ARCREVO World Tour 2022 with Guilty Gear Strive and a $200,000 guaranteed prize pool split between both games.

The recent ARCREVO World Tour 2021 America Finals took place this last weekend, seeing EVO 2021 champion Hotashi once again come in first to take it all. Guilty Gear Strive has a bright future ahead of it in 2022. Testament’s coming as a playable character, as is PlayStation and PC crossplay. Moreover, Arc System Works has already confirmed that a Season Pass 2 is coming for Guilty Gear Strive.

With that in mind, it makes perfect sense that Arc System Works would want to rep DNF Duel as well. With the game coming in June, it’s a great time to give it a big push for the upcoming ARCREVO World Tour. And with $100,000 on the line, it will most certainly be a lucrative opportunity for players to pursue. Stay tuned for more details, right here at Shacknews.

