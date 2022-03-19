Weekend Discussion - March 19, 2022

Welcome to the best part of the week, Weekend Discussion! I want to take a moment to thank everyone who reached out while I was away and recovering. Thank you for all of your kind words and I look forward to bringing some of the best moments of the week to you all with these articles. February was a jam-packed month for gaming and I've enjoyed watching friends and content creators make it through some of the biggest games of the year so far. Which game is your go-to so far in 2022? Sound off in the comments below!

In Case You Missed It

What a week we've had here at Shacknews! Our own Blake Morse, Greg burke, and Rodney Conyers Jr. debuted as hosts of our newest live show, Retail Therapy. The first episode centered around Pokemon cards and led to some pretty awesome finds live on stream They also had some dope conversations with HungryCorean, a popular Pokemon TCG content creator. You can watch the entire video on demand here.

The colorful adventure game Tunic released this week and quickly impressed us enough to already be a Game of the Year contender. You can read Ozzie's in-depth review and check out some of the early game content and combat in our video below.

Ghostwire Tokyo hits PlayStation consoles next week and TJ Denzer had plenty to say in his early impressions piece. Check out some of the gameplay below.

And now...The Internet

T-Pain as a ruler in Crusader Kings 3 is something I did not know I needed but really is some genius marketing.

I love fighting game mods, especially when you find a way to add in Goku and make him look dope! Maybe I will return to Guilty Gear soon.

goku beats ur ass in real life pic.twitter.com/2v06ZSqcI0 — Ryn 🏳️‍⚧️ (@WistfulHopes) March 16, 2022

Elden Ring is going strong and is also Evil Uno approved!

Mid-Match Game Reviews With Evil Uno



Review 1 - Elden Ring pic.twitter.com/QtUqIhQyUT — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) March 8, 2022

They do the slaying, not the other way around.

Ive been stuck on this boss fight in Elden Ring for hours pic.twitter.com/odUB39merS — FABINO (@KinoFabino) March 5, 2022

SIFU mods keep getting better and better. I expect some Asura's Wrath level combat in the future at this rate. This does make me wish we had more Matrix games though. That Unreal engine demo whet my appetite!

sifu modding has peaked pic.twitter.com/TbnlwHFHMB — Naχshe (@Naxshe22) March 14, 2022

I've had a blast with OlliOlli World so I'm glad to see this mural being placed on display in Cali. If you live nearby, take a photo and share with us on Twitter!

If you're skating through Venice Beach in LA, check out our wall on Ocean Front Walk and Westminster Ave!🛹



Take a pic in front of it (or get creative with ours below) and post in the comments for a chance to win a free copy of OlliOlli World. Rules here: https://t.co/Qaynh13mBc pic.twitter.com/NiORvhmmcc — OlliOlli World is OUT NOW! 🛹 (@OlliOlligame) March 18, 2022

This moment was more exciting than the actual game Thursday night.

This Indiana cheerleader is a legend for this 😭 pic.twitter.com/qP3X5ZHBex — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2022

So much accuracy in back-to-back tweets. I'm not supporting the Hogwarts game by the way.

Weekend Vibes

It's been a great few weeks in music. The weather is getting warmer. Artists are planning tours again and brand new collabs are going down.

tobi lou is a Chicago artist I've been following for a few years now and he's dropped a brand new project called "Non-Perishable" which he claimed would be taken down a few weeks after release. The rapper managed to get T-Pain on a remix of a previous track from over a year ago. But T-Pain also tweaked the song itself live on his Twitch stream a few months ago. I think this final version is pretty heartfelt and worth a listen.

It's the weekend so we got to throw a club jam on here. FF is fresh off the presses with the Quavo feature and that drill sound.

Colors is always a good source for finding new voices. This drop was from around Christmas time and I think is a solid way to end the last moments of the winter season.

It's been a pleasure spending a bit of my Saturday with you all. Before I head off for the night, I'm going to open Shackpets to vote on some cute and cuddly pals and you should consider doing the same! Have a great weekend!