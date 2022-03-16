Elden Ring has crossed 12 million units sold since release FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki thanked fans immensely while Bandai Namco CEO Yasuo Miyakawa wants to expand the brand 'into everyone's daily life.'

Elden Ring has been a very, very popular game this season, but it was hard to judge just how well it had performed outside of estimates until now. According to FromSoftware and Bandai Namco themselves, Elden Ring has crossed over 12 million units sold since its launch at the end of February. FromSoftware and Bandai Namco leads had much thanks for fans while also speaking to the possibilities of the brand evolving past the game.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco shared the milestone for Elden Ring in a press release on March 15, 2022. According to said release, Elden Ring had achieved numbers of over a million units sold in Japan and over 12 million units sold worldwide. This coincides with and puts an actual number to recent reports that Elden Ring was the best-selling game year-to-date in 2022. To that, FromSoftware game director and CEO Hidetaka Miyazaki thanked fans immensely for the success of the developer’s latest release.

“It's astonishing to see just how many people have been playing Elden Ring,” Miyazaki said. “I'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team.”

Bandai Namco CEO Yasuo Miyakawa was also proud of the milestone and hopes it means there will be opportunities to expand the Elden Ring brand past the video game.

“Much effort was placed into creating Elden Ring so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide,” Miyakawa wrote. “In like manner, we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone’s daily life.”

What that last bit could mean is anyone’s guess, but it sounds like Bandai Namco might not want the love fest for Elden Ring to stop at a video game. Could we see a Netflix series like we’ve seen for Witcher and Castlevania or a mobile app spinoff? Nothing’s set in stone yet, but with Elden Ring’s huge and now quantifiable success, it seems likely we can look forward to something. Stay tuned as we await further details.