Lost Ark developers discuss bots, content roadmap, and skins in new letter Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games share an update on the ongoing development of Lost Ark in a new message.

Lost Ark saw a massive NA and EU release back in February, and the teams behind it are constantly working to ensure the MMO is in the best shape possible. With that, they're constantly in communication with the community about the biggest development priorities at the time. In the latest joint message, Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games detail what their current focuses are, including bots, a content roadmap, and skins.

The latest message from the Lost Ark developers was posted to the game’s website on March 16, 2022. It’s here that Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games touched on some of the biggest concerns on the minds of players, including how progression works in the game.

To set the stage, we’d like to reiterate some thoughts on progression we shared earlier this month. In other regions, players had to stay in Tier 1 and 2 for a considerable duration, as Tier 3 had not yet been released. In the western release, Lost Ark launched with Tier 1, 2, and 3 content. The intention is that T1 & T2 will be used as a road for players to understand the many systems in Lost Ark, encouraging players to explore the vast world of Arkesia and learn how intricate mechanics within battles play out. The first two Tiers are designed as a mid-game prologue for the wealth of end-game Tier 3 content that Smilegate RPG has developed since the original launch.

Players have been hungry to get their hands on a content roadmap and should expect to finally have one soon. The developers are aiming to have a roadmap for Lost Ark’s April and May content available within the next week or so.

The developers also touch on the release of skins and Advanced Classes. Although they’re currently releasing this content at a faster rate than they did in the Korean version of the game, the two are intertwined and still require a bit of work to get out the door. It’s reiterated that the ultimate goal is to get the NA and EU versions of Lost Ark caught up content-wise with the Korean version.

Arguably the most paramount issue tacked in the message is the bot scams going around and their impact on the in-game economy. “Thanks to the mass ban of bots around the timing of the Argos update and the removal of early-game gold that attracted them in the first place, we’ve seen a steep decline in bot activity and bot-farmed gold that was used to inflate the prices of honing materials.” That said, it’s still an ongoing issue that’s having a reverberating effect throughout the game.

The latest message from the Lost Ark developers is full of insight as to what’s going on behind the scenes over at the MMO. For more timely Lost Ark updates and guides, stick with us on Shacknews.