Dr DisRespect & Twitch settle lawsuit over his 2020 ban Dr DisRespect took Twitch to court over his 2020 permaban from the platform. No party was found at fault in the conclusion of the lawsuit.

One of the more curious stories of 2020 was Guy Beahm, better known as Dr DisRespect, getting banned permanently from the Twitch platform out of the blue. DisRespect had run into a few short bans and timeouts, but this one seemingly came out of nowhere and no one has spoken to the reason why it happened openly. Nonetheless, Dr DisRespect claimed to have learned the reason in 2021 and it was a factor in him taking Twitch to court over the ban. The lawsuit has now concluded, though, and no party admitted to fault.

Dr DisRespect himself was the source of this information, posting the outcome of the lawsuit on his personal Twitter on March 10, 2022.

“I have resolved my legal dispute with Twitch," Dr Disrespect said in his Twitter post. "No party admits to any wrongdoing."

Twitch would confirm the decision in a similary-worded message in response to inquiry from PC Gamer.

“Dr Disrespect and Twitch have resolved their legal dispute. No party admits to any wrongdoing,” Twitch said in its statement.

It’s a bit of a ho-hum conclusion to a rather odd and intense story. Dr DisRespect has faced temporary bans on Twitch before. In 2019, he was temporarily banned for livestreaming from inside a restroom at E3. However, his eventual permaban in 2020 came without warning and did not seemingly follow any particular activity. It just happened without explanation and, at the time, even Dr DisRespect claimed to not know what it was. Twitch and Dr DisRespect were both silent on the specifics of the matter until 2021, when Dr DisRespect claimed to have learned the reason he was banned and chose to pursue a lawsuit against Twitch over it.

The reason why DisRespect was banned has still never been shared. However, it looks like it’s not coming out anytime soon either. With the lawsuit settled and no party at fault, Twitch and Dr DisRespect are still parting ways and DisRespect doesn’t seem to have any plans of coming back to Twitch anytime soon.