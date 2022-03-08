Evening Reading - March 8, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Gran Turismo 7 review: Driven to success
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo features replayable stages and a boss battle
- Elden Ring's brilliance transcends the Soulsborne legacy
- Apple Event March 2022: All product reveals & announcements
- Fatshark celebrates Vermintide 2's 4-year anniversary with update, sale
- Steam's 2021 Year in Review includes 4.3 million years of play time
- Linux bug Dirty Pipe a 'serious vulnerability,' could affect Steam Decks
- Elon Musk wants to end SEC settlement requiring tweets be pre-approved
- A maxed out Mac Studio will cost you $8,000
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Today Simon tackles quite a challenging puzzle with a constraint that might take a while for you to wrap your head around.
A look at Dead Rising 4
I can't help but love the Dead Rising franchise. I hope that Capcom finds a way to return to it someday.
Watch Esoterickk solo flawless the Master Vox Obscura quest
This bloke is absolutely insane at Destiny 2.
While we're on a Destiny 2 kick, here's some lore
Rhulk is such a fascinating enemy.
I would like one Bloodborne open world game please
Imagine if From Software did the same thing with Bloodborne 2, Open Gothic World 😭 pic.twitter.com/D9JAxAQ1el— Espen Olsen Sætervik (@Gazedsoul) March 4, 2022
Give me that gothic and Lovecraftian aesthetic please.
Open any weird chests?
March 4, 2022
Gotta love being whisked away.
Tree Sentinel gives some Sekiro vibes
March 4, 2022
Except now we get a horse too.
Message appraisal system is a lifesaver
Whoever appraised my message in Elden Ring while I was literally impaled on a boss's sword, allowing me to survive and do it first try?— Samantha 'Finger Maiden' Greer (@SamMGreer) March 6, 2022
You're my fucking hero
Imagine getting this lucky.
They're learning
Elden Ring players are getting smarter as they go pic.twitter.com/Gl4zlOfM5l— what the fox? (@emarl_) March 7, 2022
Smarter every day.
