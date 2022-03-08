New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 8, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today Simon tackles quite a challenging puzzle with a constraint that might take a while for you to wrap your head around.

A look at Dead Rising 4

I can't help but love the Dead Rising franchise. I hope that Capcom finds a way to return to it someday.

Watch Esoterickk solo flawless the Master Vox Obscura quest

This bloke is absolutely insane at Destiny 2.

While we're on a Destiny 2 kick, here's some lore

Rhulk is such a fascinating enemy.

I would like one Bloodborne open world game please

Give me that gothic and Lovecraftian aesthetic please.

Open any weird chests?

Gotta love being whisked away.

Tree Sentinel gives some Sekiro vibes

Except now we get a horse too.

Message appraisal system is a lifesaver

Imagine getting this lucky.

They're learning

Smarter every day.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. Make sure you go and download Shackpets and start uploading photos of your own cute animals!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

