A maxed out Mac Studio will cost you $8,000 Apple's new Mac Studio will cost quite the pretty penny if you want all the bells and whistles.

During the March 2022 Peek Performance Apple Special Event, the tech company revealed the Mac Studio, the latest iteration of its popular line of desktops. The Mac Studio is undoubtedly one of the most powerful pieces of hardware out of Apple yet, packing the brand new M1 Ultra processor. Buyers will be able to customize their PC, selecting storage and unified memory, among other features. If you want to fully soup up your Mac Studio, it’ll cost you north of $8,000 USD.

Following the reveal of the Mac Studio at the latest Apple Special Event, pre-orders for the new desktop went live on Apple’s website. Here, you can customize your order. If you select the highest available options, your Mac Studio will cost $8,000 USD.

These are the following options required in order to max out the Mac Studio:

Apple M1 Ultra processor chip

128 GB unified memory

8TB SSD storage

This will cause the product’s price to balloon up to $7,999 USD, which will easily surpass the eight grand mark once you apply taxes. Buyers can also choose to pay an extra couple hundred bucks to have Final Cut Pro and/or Logic Pro installed on the desktop. If you’re looking to get a Mac Studio for as cheap as possible, you can get a much more scaled-down version of the computer, which will come in at $1,999 USD. Of course, this means no M1 Ultra processor and minimal storage options.

It’s a steep price for sure, but certainly not unusual for a high-end Apple product. If you’re not ready to drop such a major lump sum of cash, Apple does allow you to finance the Mac Studio and pay it off monthly. For more on the announcements out of the latest Apple Event, Shacknews has you covered.