Apple Event March 2022: All product reveals & announcements The latest Apple Event in March 2022 showed off a wealth of new products and services including new iPhones, Macs, and Apple TV+.

As we get further into 2022, Apple was bound to come back with a showcase of its latest products. That came with the Peek Performance Apple Event this March. If you missed any of the event, we’ve got you covered. Here’s every major product announcement and reveal that took place during the March 2022 Apple Event.

The Peek Performance Apple Event took place on March 8, 2022. During the event, we got a look at a number of new products, including an expansion of Apple TV services, new iMacs, and new iPhones. You can see the whole presentation below.

Here’s the entirety of what was announced during the Apple Event March 2022 presentation:

Apple TV+ gets an expansion with new shows and Friday Night MLB

Apple TV has been Apple’s dedicated TV series service, including popular shows like Ted Lasso, After Party, and Mythic Quest. It’s set to get stronger with the expansion of Apple TV+. In addition to new shows and expanded service, Apple has partnered with the MLB to bring pro Baseball to the service with games every Friday night.

iPhone SE takes on 5G and the new A15 chip

A new iPhone SE got an announcement during the Peek Performance Apple Event. The new iPhone SE incorporates a great deal of Apple’s latest technology from its latest generation of iPhones. That includes its new camera technology, 5G networking, and the A15 bionic chip. It’s set to launch on March 18 and pre-orders will be available soon.

Latest iPad Air gets upgraded with M1 chip, faster CPU, and more

iPad’s form factor-considerate iPad Air is getting a new iteration this month. Alongside the iPhone SE, the new iPad will be giving users much faster processing speed, 5G capabilities, and solid camera technology. It features Apple’s new M1 chip and a supposed all-day battery life. It’s set to launch on March 18 alongside the new iPhone SE.

Apple introduces the new M1 Ultra chip

During the Apple Event, the company showed off the latest chip setup it will be using in new products. The M1 Ultra chip actually uses the power of two of Apple’s strongest chips on one board, aiming to provide more processing power than ever before. Featuring 114 billion transistors and a 128GB unified memory, the M1 Ultra chip is set to provide better performance and power than ever before.

Mac Studio and Studio Display brings Apple’s most powerful Mac desktop

With Apple leaning deeper into its new generation of Mac desktops, the Mac Studio is set to be its most powerful yet. Utilizing the new M1 Ultra chip and further upgrades, the Mac Studio’s CPU is reported to be 50 percent stronger than the Mac Pro, while the GPU is set to run about 3.4 times faster than the previous iMac. It is set to feature 64 or 128GBs of unified memory and up to 8TBs of storage space while using a fraction of the power. The Studio Display is also said to feature its own biotic chip and is said to be able to tap into about 1 billion colors to deliver a lush and crisp display experience. The Mac Studio will start at $3999 while the Studio display will retail at $1599. It will be available starting March 18.

That covers the entirety of the Apple Event March 2022 event and its reveals. Be sure to stay tuned for further Apple product coverage, such as pricing, release dates, and more, right here at Shacknews.