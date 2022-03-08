New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Apple TV+ lineup includes Friday Night Baseball, just in time for lockout

Apple TV+ is getting a slew of new original films, but it's also jumping into live sports for the first time... assuming that a baseball season happens.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Tuesday's Apple Event began with an overview of what's next for Apple TV+. As expected, that includes a slew of original films. More surprising, that lineup will also include Apple's first jump into live sports with Major League Baseball. Friday Night Baseball will debut this season, just in time for MLB to lock out its players and potentially cancel its season. D'oh...

Developing...

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola