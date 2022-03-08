Apple TV+ lineup includes Friday Night Baseball, just in time for lockout
Apple TV+ is getting a slew of new original films, but it's also jumping into live sports for the first time... assuming that a baseball season happens.
Tuesday's Apple Event began with an overview of what's next for Apple TV+. As expected, that includes a slew of original films. More surprising, that lineup will also include Apple's first jump into live sports with Major League Baseball. Friday Night Baseball will debut this season, just in time for MLB to lock out its players and potentially cancel its season. D'oh...
Developing...
From The Chatty
